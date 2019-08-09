BALTIMORE — Lamar Jackson directed two scoring drives in three possessions and the Baltimore Ravens’ defense throttled Jacksonville Jaguars backup quarterback Gardner Minshew in a 29-0 preseason victory Thursday night.
The Jaguars played without quarterback Nick Foles, the 2018 Super Bowl MVP who was signed as a free agent in March. Foles was one of 32 players who were either injured or rested by coach Doug Marrone in the preseason opener, which came after the teams held two joint practices earlier in the week.
Preparing for his second NFL season, Jackson played the first quarter and went 4 for 6 for 59 yards and a touchdown. Looking to pass rather than flash the speed that enabled him to rush for 695 yards last year, Jackson completed a 30-yarder to Chris Moore on his first throw of the night to set up a 52-yard field goal by Justin Tucker.
Jackson’s second crack at the ball resulted in a four-and-out, but not long after that he capped his brief night of work with a 6-yard TD pass to Willie Snead for a 10-0 lead.
“It was a good first three series,” Snead said. “We got a lot of things done.”
Jacksonville’s only entry into the end zone, on an early kickoff return by former Kentucky Wesleyan star Keelan Cole, was wiped out by a penalty.
Former Penn State quarterback and sixth-round draft pick Trace McSorley made his NFL debut for Baltimore, completing 9 of 22 passes for 85 yards and an interception.
The Ravens haven’t lost a preseason game since 2015, winning 14 straight.
Titans 27, Eagles 10
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles rested Carson Wentz only to lose his backup.
Nate Sudfeld left the sideline on a cart after injuring his left arm on a late hit in the second quarter of Philadelphia’s loss to Tennessee.
Tennessee’s Ryan Tannehill tossed a pair of touchdown passes in his first game with his new team in his role as Marcus Mariota’s backup, and third-string quarterback Logan Woodside also threw two TD passes.
Sudfeld fell backward after a personal foul by Isaiah Mack and immediately went to the sideline. He was wearing an air cast on the cart ride to the locker room. There was no immediate word on the extent of his injury.
Sudfeld threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to Marken Michel and finished 10 of 18 for 177 yards. He’s replacing Nick Foles, the 2018 Super Bowl MVP.
Cody Kessler, 2-10 as a starter in three seasons with the Browns and Jaguars, replaced Sudfeld and took a late hit from Nigel Harris on his first play.
Mariota played one series, completing 4 of 8 for 24 yards. Tannehill was 12 of 16 for 130 yards.
Packers 28, Texans 26
GREEN BAY — The Packers generated four turnovers and built a big lead before ultimately beating the Texans.
Green Bay QBs DeShone Kizer (8-of-13, 102 yards, TD) and Tim Boyle (3-5, 40 yards, 2 TDs, 125.0 rating) combined for three touchdown passes and rookie running back Dexter Williams ran 14 times for 62 yards to lead the Packers on offense.
Houston QB Joe Webb, who went the distance with starter DeShaun Watson resting and A.J. McCarron injured, was 25-of-40 for 286 yards with one TD, two interceptions and a 71.5 rating. Webb also led the Texans with 47 yards rushing on six scrambles.
Browns 30, Redskins 10
CLEVELAND — Baker Mayfield threw a touchdown pass to end his only series, superstar Odell Beckham Jr. never put on his helmet and Cleveland gave a brief preview of its offensive firepower during a win over Washington.
Mayfield picked up where he left off following his “dangerous” rookie season, firing a 24-yard TD pass to Rashard Higgins as the Browns went no-huddle and drove 89 yards in just 2:13 to open the game.
They did it while Beckham, the Browns’ major offseason acquisition, was kept on the sideline along with Pro Bowl receiver Jarvis Landry by first-year coach Freddie Kitchens.
Mayfield didn’t need his top targets. He misfired on his first pass, but was otherwise flawless, going 5 of 6 for 77 yards and a perfect 158.3 rating before turning Cleveland’s offense over to backup Drew Stanton.
Patriots 31, Lions 3
DETROIT — Jakobi Meyers caught two touchdown passes in an impressive preseason debut, and New England drubbed Detroit.
Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford didn’t play, and plenty of other key players were also spectators, but Meyers stood out for New England. The undrafted rookie caught scoring passes from Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham in the second quarter. He finished with six catches for 69 yards.
Lions receiver Jermaine Kearse was carted off injured early in the first quarter, and that was the start of a dismal night for Detroit. The Lions didn’t cross midfield until the latter half of the fourth quarter, when they finally drove for a field goal. The Patriots sacked Detroit quarterbacks nine times.
Giants 31, Jets 22
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Daniel Jones threw a touchdown pass in his only series and opened speculation on how long he will have to wait to replace Eli Manning in the Giants’ win over their local rival.
The preseason opener for both teams was suspended for 59 minutes late in the first quarter when lightning and heavy rain rolled into the MetLife Stadium area.
By that time, Jones had Giants fans on their feet. Taking over after Manning had a three-and-out series, the sixth pick overall in the draft hit all five of his passes, the final one a perfect 12-yard throw to Bennie Fowler III in the right corner of the end zone.
Sam Darnold and the Jets had looked just as good on their opening series for new coach Adam Gase, going 75 yards in seven plays against a defense that many think is the Giants’ weak link. Darnold hit passes of 32 and 28 yards before finding Jamison Crowder from 3 yards.
Dolphins 34, Falcons 27
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Josh Rosen threw for 191 yards and directed three scoring drives of more than 60 yards to help Miami win its exhibition opener.
Rosen went 13 for 20 with no touchdowns and one interception and played half the game. He’s competing for the quarterback job with veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, who worked the first two Dolphins series and led them to a field goal.
Fitzpatrick completed 2 of 5 passes for 20 yards.
Atlanta backup Matt Schaub threw for 172 yards and led the team to four scores in the first half. Schaub went 12 for 19 with no touchdowns or turnovers for the Falcons (0-2), who have lost 10 consecutive exhibition games since 2017.
Matt Ryan took the night off, and other Atlanta first-teamers saw little or no action.
Panthers 23, Bears 13
CHICAGO — With Elliott Fry and Eddy Pineiro battling for the Chicago kicking job, the best kicking effort in its preseason opener came instead from Carolina Panthers rookie kicker Joey Slye.
Slye made field goals of 42, 55 and 29 yards and the Panthers had a 7-yard touchdown catch and 11-yard TD run from rookie Elijah Holyfield in a 23-13 victory over the Bears.
The Panthers already have a standout kicker in Graham Gano, and it’s possible Slye put himself on the radar of the Bears as well as other teams seeking a kicker by hitting a second-quarter kick of 55 yards for a 6-0 lead. The former Virginia Tech player made a 29-yarder in the third quarter to expand Carolina’s lead to 16-10. Slye’s 42-yarder came on Carolina’s second possession to open the scoring.
While the Bears look for a kicker, the Panthers are trying to determine who will back up quarterback Cam Newton.
Both Carolina quarterbacks Kyle Allen and Will Grier enjoyed solid efforts, with Newton sitting out to rest his shoulder after offseason surgery.
Bills 24, Colts 16
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — With LeSean McCoy resting, and Frank Gore limited to two series, rookie running back Devin Singletary got Buffalo off to a running start in its preseason-opening win over Indianapolis.
On Buffalo’s fourth drive, Singletary showed off the shiftiness that to led the Bills drafting him in the third round. He accounted for 16 yards rushing and 21 receiving as part of a 46-yard drive that ended with Matt Barkley hitting Cam Phillips for an 8-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring 5½ minutes into the second quarter.
The Colts struggled on offense while sitting out numerous starters, including starting quarterback Andrew Luck, who is nursing a strained left calf.
