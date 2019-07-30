FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Le'Veon Bell has a fantasy tip for this season: Pick him.
First, though, the New York Jets running back is sorry to the frustrated people who drafted him in their leagues last year — and got a big, fat zero as he sat out in a contract dispute with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"This is loooong overdue!!" Bell wrote on Twitter on Monday. "But I want to take a moment to apologize to all the fantasy owners who picked me last year, I'm sorry I couldn't pull through for y'all...but trust me, this year's about to be wayyyy different.
"I'm bringing the (two trophy emojis)."
Bell also included a pair of purple smiling devil faces in his post.
The running back had been one of the NFL's most productive players on the field and in fantasy football before his contract situation reached a head last year. Bell led the league with an eye-popping 406 touches in 2017, making him an absolute superstar in point-per-reception fantasy leagues that put value on both yards rushing and catches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.