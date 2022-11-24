Jets Wilson Benched Football

New York Jets quarterback Mike White (5) practices before a preseason game Aug. 28 against the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J.

 AP Photo/Adam Hunger — freelancer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson has gone from being the future of the New York Jets franchise to an underachieving benchwarmer.

Coach Robert Saleh announced the decision Wednesday to sit Wilson and replace him with Mike White as the starting quarterback Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

