STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Myreon Jones scored 11 of his 21 points in the first half and No. 23 Penn State routed Central Connecticut 87-58 on Friday.
Izaiah Brockington scored 11 points and Lamar Stevens added 10 for the Nittany Lions (10-2), who won as a ranked team for the first time in 23 seasons.
It was Penn State's third straight win and 12th in a row at home dating to last season.
