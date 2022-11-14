lahm.jpg

Former german national player Philipp Lahm looks on during the international friendly soccer match March 27, 2018, between Germany and Brazil in Berlin, Germany. On Sunday, seven days before the World Cup is due to start in Qatar, former Germany captain Philipp Lahm says it was “a mistake” to award the tournament to the Gulf Arab country.

 AP Photo/Michael Sohn

BERLIN — Seven days before the World Cup is due to start in Qatar, former Germany captain Philipp Lahm says it was “a mistake” to award the tournament to the Gulf Arab country.

Lahm, who is head of Germany’s organizing committee for the 2024 European Championship, wrote Sunday in a column for Zeit Online that the World Cup “does not belong” in Qatar and he criticized the human rights situation in the nation.

