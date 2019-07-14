Lester homers, drives in 3, pitches Cubs past Pirates, 10-4

CHICAGO — Jon Lester showed he still has got it all going on in his 14th major league season.
Lester homered, tied a career high with three RBIs and pitched effectively into the seventh inning to lead the Chicago Cubs past the Pittsburgh Pirates, 10-4, on Saturday.
Orioles 2, Rays 1
Game 1
BALTIMORE — Stevie Wilkerson hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning to back a surprisingly effective performance by Baltimore's pitching staff, and the Orioles beat the Rays, 2-1, Saturday in the opener of a split doubleheader.
Rays 12, Orioles 4
Game 2
BALTIMORE — Michael Brosseau and Nate Lowe each hit two of Tampa Bay's season-high six home runs, and the Rays pounded the Baltimore Orioles, 12-4, Saturday night to earn a doubleheader split.
Blue Jays 2, Yankees 1
NEW YORK — Toronto Blue Jays reliever Daniel Hudson sat alone on the bench after the final out, needing a minute to decompress.
He certainly deserved it.
With a tribute to former teammate Tyler Skaggs written on his cap, Hudson got Luke Voit to look at strike three with runners at the corners to secure the Blue Jays' 2-1 victory over the New York Yankees on Saturday.
Athletics 13, White Sox 2
OAKLAND, Calif. — Franklin Barreto picked on a familiar opponent, and that was plenty for the Oakland Athletics.
Barreto hit a three-run homer to cap a seven-run first inning and the A's routed the Chicago White Sox, 13-2, on Saturday.
Mets 4, Marlins 2
MIAMI — Robinson Cano hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth inning to lift the New York Mets to a 4-2 victory over the Miami Marlins on Saturday night.
Royals 4, Tigers 1
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hometown boy Bubba Starling delivered his first career hit and RBI for Kansas City, Brad Keller outdueled Matthew Boyd, and the Royals held on to beat the Detroit Tigers, 4-1, on Saturday night.
Cardinals 4, Diamondbacks 2
ST. LOUIS — Tyler O'Neill homered and tied a career high with four RBIs, Dakota Hudson pitched six effective innings, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Arizona Diamondbacks, 4-2, on Saturday night.
Twins 6, Indians 2
CLEVELAND — Max Kepler hit two more home runs off Trevor Bauer, Jake Cave drove in three runs and the Minnesota Twins tightened their grip on the AL Central with a 6-2 win Saturday night over the Cleveland Indians, who have slipped two games further back this weekend.
Dodgers 11, Red Sox 2
BOSTON — Justin Turner had three extra-base hits, two of them off Chris Sale to continue the Red Sox left-hander's struggles at Fenway Park, and the Los Angeles Dodgers snapped a four-game losing streak with an 11-2 victory over Boston in a rematch of last year's World Series.
Nationals 4, Phillies 3
PHILADELPHIA — Juan Soto hit a go-ahead two-run homer off closer Hector Neris with two outs in the ninth and the Washington Nationals rallied for a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night.
Brewers 5, Giants 4
MILWAUKEE — Ben Gamel's pinch-hit double in the bottom of the ninth drove in Ryan Braun with the winning run and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the San Francisco Giants, 5-4, on Saturday night.
