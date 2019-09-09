CLEVELAND -- Maybe Marcus Mariota and the Titans deserved all the hype.
Tennessee's quarterback threw three touchdown passes -- one a stunning 75-yarder to big back Derrick Henry -- and the Titans rolled to a 43-13 rout Sunday over the Cleveland Browns, who fell flat on their faces in their highly anticipated opener.
CHIEFS 40, JAGUARS 26
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Despite losing star receiver Tyreek Hill early, Patrick Mahomes threw for 378 yards and three touchdowns while leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a testy and tactful victory over the injury-riddled Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
Mahomes led the Chiefs to scores on each of their first seven possessions.
The Jaguars, lost quarterback Nick Foles to a left shoulder injury in the opening quarter, and rookie linebacker Quincy Williams (knee) in the second half.
RAVENS 59, DOLPHINS 10
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Nine minutes into the season, Lamar Jackson looked unstoppable from the start on Sunday, and tied a franchise record with five touchdown passes to help Baltimore humiliate Miami.
The Ravens set a franchise record for points in the first half, and an NFL record for points in the first half of an opener, taking a 42-10 lead at the break.
EAGLES 32, REDSKINS 27
PHILADELPHIA -- Carson Wentz threw a pair of deep touchdown passes to DeSean Jackson, and Philadelphia overcame a 17-point deficit to beat Washington on Sunday.
VIKINGS 28,FALCONS 12
MINNEAPOLIS -- Anthony Harris highlighted a thorough thrashing by Minnesota's defense with two interceptions of Matt Ryan and a fumble recovery, Dalvin Cook carried a revived running attack, and the Vikings started the season with a victory over Atlanta on Sunday.
BILLS 17, JETS 16
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Josh Allen threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to John Brown with 3 minutes left, and Buffalo rallied from a 16-point second-half deficit to stun the New York Jets in the season opener Sunday.
RAMS 30, PANTHERS 27
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Jared Goff threw for 186 yards and a touchdown, Malcolm Brown ran for a pair of scores, and the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams spoiled Cam Newton's return with a win over Carolina on Sunday.
CHARGERS 30, COLTS 24 OT
CARSON, Calif. -- Austin Ekeler scored three touchdowns, including the winner on a 7-yard run with 5:01 remaining in overtime, to give the Los Angeles Chargers a 30-24 victory over Indianapolis on Sunday.
SEAHAWKS 21, BENGALS 20
SEATTLE -- Russell Wilson hit Tyler Lockett for a 44-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter, and Seattle withstood a career day from Andy Dalton to beat Cincinnati on Sunday.
COWBOYS 35, GIANTS 17
ARLINGTON, Texas -- Dak Prescott tied his career high with four touchdown passes while throwing for 405 yards, and Dallas rolled up 494 yards under new play-caller Kellen Moore in a win over Eli Manning and the New York Giants on Sunday.
49ERS 31, BUCCANEERS 17
TAMPA, Fla. -- Richard Sherman and Ahkello Witherspoon returned two of a retooled San Francisco defense's three interceptions of Jameis Winston for touchdowns and Robbie Gould kicked three field goals in San Francisco's victory over Tampa Bay on Sunday.
LIONS 27, CARDINALS 27
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- After all that drama, Kyler Murray's debut ended in a tie that almost seemed like a win.
Murray and the Arizona Cardinals nearly finished an improbable comeback on Sunday in the rookie's debut, rallying from an 18-point deficit in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 24 in regulation.
The Cardinals had two chances to win in extra time and so did the Lions, but all they could do was trade field goals and settle for a 27-27 tie.
PATRIOTS 33, STEELERS 3
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots trolled the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday and then blew them out Sunday night.
A day after the acquiring former Steelers malcontent Antonio Brown, the defending Super Bowl champions showed they might not even need him, getting 341 yards and three touchdown passes from 42-year-old Tom Brady to beat Pittsburgh 33-3.
