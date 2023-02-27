COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Jahmir Young scored 18 points and Don Carey added 13 to help Maryland wrap up an undefeated home season in Big Ten play with a 75-59 victory over No. 21 Northwestern on Sunday.

The Terrapins (20-9, 11-7) finished 16-1 overall at home in Kevin Willard’s first season as their coach, and they used unusually impressive 3-point shooting to turn back the Wildcats (20-9, 11-7). Maryland’s win also clinched at least a share of the Big Ten title for No. 5 Purdue.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.