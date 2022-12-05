Rory McIlroy thought his differences with Greg Norman over a Saudi-funded rival golf league had been patched up. That changed when Norman accused him of being “brainwashed” by golf's ruling brass.

“I thought, You know what? I'm going to make it my business now to be as much of a pain in his arse as possible,'” McIlroy said in a lengthy interview in the Sunday Independent in Ireland.

