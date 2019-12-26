SHREVEPORT, La. – Miami coach Manny Diaz’s message leading up to the Independence Bowl has been simple: Winning streaks and winning traditions start somewhere.
He should know.
He was at Louisiana Tech in 2014 when the Bulldogs beat Illinois in the Heart of Dallas Bowl. No one knew at the time, of course, how that victory would start what has become a five-year stretch of bowl wins for the Bulldogs — a run that ties Wisconsin as the nation’s longest active postseason streak.
And now Diaz finds himself hoping that Miami can start embarking on such a run today, when the Hurricanes (6-6) play what will basically amount to a road game in Shreveport, Louisiana by taking on Louisiana Tech (9-3).
“It has to start somewhere,” Diaz said. “That’s what this week is all about.”
It’s about more than that.
Louisiana Tech is seeking its first 10-win season at the FBS level, not to mention a sixth bowl win in as many years. Bulldogs coach Skip Holtz is trying for his second 10-win season as a head coach; the first was in 1998 at Connecticut, which then played at what was called the Division I-AA level.
It’s a renewal of the Holtz-Miami rivalry, after Skip’s father Lou Holtz was at the epicenter of the Notre Dame-Miami matchups that galvanized the sport a generation ago. And for Miami, it’s a last chance to salvage something from a season that has been dismal in so many ways.
PITT, EASTERN MICHIGAN CLASH IN QUICK LANE BOWL
DETROIT — Pittsburgh and Eastern Michigan will meet in the Quick Lane Bowl hoping to end postseason droughts. The Panthers are 0-4 in bowls under coach Pat Narduzzi. The Eagles have lost all three of their bowls as a Division I football program.
One program will ends its bowl skid tonight in Detroit.
Pitt (7-5) had higher hopes for the postseason after surging to a 5-2 record with four straight victories, but losing three of four games pushed the Atlantic Coast Conference team to the lower-tier bowl in the Motor City.
Eastern Michigan (6-6) is not so picky, especially because Toledo, another Mid-American Conference program, is not playing this postseason despite being bowl eligible.
The Eagles have earned a bowl bid in consecutive years for the first time in school history and for the third time in four years under coach Chris Creighton. Before Creighton was hired in 2014, Eastern Michigan played in only one bowl game as a Division I program.
NO PLACE LIKE HOME: HAWAII WINS HAWAII BOWL
HONOLULU — Hawaii coach Nick Rolovich had this Hawaii Bowl all figured out, except for the details.
He told his players there would be times when beating BYU seemed out of reach, but he wanted them to expect to win the game in the fourth quarter. And that's what happened Saturday in Aloha Stadium, a 38-34 victory for their first victory over the Cougars since 2001.
Rolovich just couldn't have scripted how it would happen.
Hawaii scored 31 points by halftime against a BYU defense that had given up more than 30 points in a game once this year, on the road against Washington. The Warriors were blanked so badly in the second half they didn't even get into the red zone until their final possession.
And then, Cole McDonald took them 71 yards in three plays, capping off a magnificent Christmas Eve with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Nick Mardner with 1:17 remaining.
Khoury Bethley grabbed his second interception of the game — and the season — to stop BYU's last chance and give Hawaii only its sixth 10-win season in school history and the first since 2010.
McDonald finished with 493 yards passing and four touchdowns, taking him over 4,000 yards for the season. He constantly burned the BYU secondary with the deep ball, and he was at his best at the end.
BYU (7-6) took its only lead of the game on a 20-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter. The Cougars had a chance to run out the clock until Zach Wilson was hurried and threw incomplete on 3rd-and-2.
That gave Hawaii one last opportunity, all it needed.
