MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- N'Kosi Perry threw for a touchdown on the opening drive and ran for another with 2:31 remaining, and Miami knocked off No. 20 Virginia 17-9 on Friday night.
Deejay Dallas caught the touchdown pass for Miami (3-3, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), plus rushed for 63 yards on 13 carries. Pat Bethel blocked a field goal for Miami and K.J. Osborn caught four passes for 60 yards.
Perry finished 16 of 27 for 182 yards. The win kept the Hurricanes from falling to 0-3 in conference play -- any conference -- for what would have been the first time in school history.
Bryce Perkins connected on his first nine passes and finished 24 for 41 for 244 yards for Virginia (4-2, 2-1). The Cavaliers entered ranked, yet were still 21/2 point underdogs at kickoff.
And apparently, those oddsmakers saw this coming.
Brian Delaney made three field goals for the Cavaliers, who were looking for their first 3-0 start since 2007. They're now tied with North Carolina for first place in the Coastal Division, and could be joined there by Duke if the Blue Devils beat Georgia Tech on Saturday.
Miami went 78 yards in 11 plays on the game's first possession, with Dallas taking a short pass from Perry and rumbling the rest of the way for a 17-yard score. Perry was under pressure, wound up flipping the ball to Dallas -- who caught it well behind the line of scrimmage, but ended up darting into the right side of the end zone.
