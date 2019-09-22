CHICAGO — Yadier Molina trotted around the bases while his teammates celebrated in the dugout. Paul DeJong lost his voice because he was screaming so much.
It was one wild party for the St. Louis Cardinals — again.
Molina and DeJong homered on Craig Kimbrel’s first two pitches in the ninth inning, and the Cardinals handed the reeling Chicago Cubs their fifth straight loss with a 9-8 victory on Saturday.
“We don’t give up,” Molina said. “Today was a perfect example, we’re never going to give up.”
Marcell Ozuna also connected as the NL Central-leading Cardinals (88-67) won for the fifth time in six games. Dexter Fowler had two hits and two RBIs, and Paul Goldschmidt also drove in two runs.
Chicago (82-73) used pinch-hit homers by Ian Happ and Tony Kemp and a solo drive by rookie Nico Hoerner to carry an 8-7 lead into the ninth.
But Kimbrel (0-4) was hit hard again in his first appearance since he gave up Matt Carpenter’s 10th-inning homer in the Cubs’ 5-4 loss Thursday night.
“It’s really a difficult loss based on all the good things we did today,” manager Joe Maddon said.
Molina jumped on Kimbrel’s elevated fastball for his ninth homer, touching off a rollicking celebration on the Cardinals’ side of the field. Kimbrel looked stunned as the ball soared into the bleachers in left-center.
DeJong then belted an even deeper drive for his 28th homer, completing the Cardinals’ seventh set of back-to-back shots this year.
“Yadi did a great job by hitting a tough pitch and I was ready for another fastball and I got it,” he said.
Signed in early June, Kimbrel has allowed a career-high nine homers in only 202/3 innings this year, and blown three of 16 save chances.
He permitted seven home runs last season in 621/3 innings with Boston.
“First and second pitch of the inning, felt like I made two competitive pitches that I wanted to, and they went out,” he said. “It’s just frustrating. I mean that’s the only thing I can say.”
John Gant (11-1) got the last out of the eighth for the win, and Carlos Martínez finished for his 23rd save.
It’s the first three-game win streak for St. Louis at Wrigley Field since June 20-22, 2016.
Kris Bryant led off the Chicago ninth with a walk before Martínez retired three in a row while pitching for the fourth consecutive day.
Maddon sent Javier Báez up to hit for Kimbrel with two out, but the All-Star slugger struck out swinging on three pitches in his first plate appearance since he broke his left thumb.
WORTH NOTING
The Cubs have dropped four straight games by one run for the first time since April 23-26, 1972, according to STATS. They have lost five in a row at home for the first time since they dropped seven straight at Wrigley in August 2013.
Clocking in at 4 hours, 24 minutes, it was the longest nine-inning game in Cubs franchise history.
NEARING THE END
The Cubs paid tribute to longtime broadcast partner WGN-TV with a pregame video. One member of WGN’s crew for Cubs games threw out a ceremonial first pitch, surrounded by some of his veteran colleagues.
The Cubs will show their games on their own regional sports network beginning next year, ending their run on WGN after 72 seasons.
BRAVES 8, GIANTS 1
ATLANTA — Max Fried strengthened his case for a spot in Atlanta’s postseason rotation by throwing 51/3 scoreless innings, Francisco Cervilli and Adam Duvall hit two-run homers and Atlanta rolled past San Francisco.
REDS 3, METS 2
CINCINNATI — Reds third baseman Todd Frazier c hesitated on what he thought might be a foul ball, allowing Aristides Aquino to beat out a bases-loaded infield hit that drove in the Cincinnati Reds’ first run in the New York Mets’ critical loss on Saturday.
New York (80-74) dropped four games back of Milwaukee for the second NL wild card with eight games left. The Brewers played last-place Pittsburgh later Saturday.
Diamondbacks 4, Padres 2
SAN DIEGO — Rod Barajas lost his debut as San Diego’s interim manager, falling 4-2 to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night as former Padres player Abraham Almonte had three hits and scored three runs.
Rockies 4, Dodgers 2
LOS ANGELES — Ryan McMahon and Josh Fuentes hit solo homers, and the Colorado Rockies defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 Saturday night to snap a 12-game skid at Dodger Stadium.
YANKEES 7. BLUE JAYS 2
NEW YORK — The oft-injured Yankees started Saturday with a rare positive medical report. Then they got something even scarcer this year — a signature, soaring home run from Giancarlo Stanton.
Stanton connected for the first time since missing nearly three months to injury, James Paxton won his 10th straight start and New York eat Toronto.
RAYS 5, RED SOX 4, 11 INNINGS
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nate Lowe hit a two-run homer in the 11th inning, and Tampa Bay beat Boston on Saturday night to move one game ahead of Cleveland for the second AL wild card.
WHITE SOX 5, TIGERS-3
DETROIT — Tim Anderson homered in a three-run fifth inning, and the Chicago White Sox went on to a 5-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night.
ANGELS 8, ASTROS 4
HOUSTON — The Astros remained just shy of their third straight AL West title, wasting a chance to clinch when Wade Miley was hit hard Saturday night in a loss to the Los Angeles Angels that ended a six-game winning streak.
ROYALS 12, TWINS 5
MINNEAPOLIS — Twins closer Taylor Rogers got tagged during a seven-run ninth inning and Minnesota missed a chance to add to its AL Central lead, falling the Kansas City Royals 12-5 on Saturday night.
NATIONALS 10, MARLINS 6
MIAMI — Brian Dozier hit a go-ahead RBI single during Washington’s six-run 10th inning, and the Nationals beat Miami on Saturday night.
BREWERS 10, PIRATES 1
MILWAUKEE — Rookies Keston Hiura and Trent Grisham each hit two-run homers and the Milwaukee Brewers increased their edge for the second NL wild-card spot, beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-1 Saturday night. The Brewers lead Chicago by three games in the wild-card race after the Cubs lost to St. Louis. Milwaukee remained one game behind Washington for the top wild-card slot.
PHILLIES 9, INDIANS 4
CLEVELAND — Bryce Harper delivered a go-ahead three-run homer as the Phillies avoided sliding deeper in the NL wild-card standings.
