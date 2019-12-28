HOUSTON -- Kellen Mond ran for a career-high 117 yards and threw a touchdown pass as Texas A&M scored 24 straight points to overcome an early deficit and beat Oklahoma State 24-21 in the Texas Bowl on Friday night.
"After a really poor start ... we were able to come out in the second half as an offense and make a lot of big plays," Mond said,
Mond ran 67 yards to give the Aggies (8-5) a 21-14 lead early in the fourth quarter. Mond cut to the right to avoid a couple of defenders and outran everyone else. Tre Sterling had a shot to tackle him around the 25, but Mond ran away from his diving attempt.
"He did a great job of stretching the option which allowed everybody to get their blocks just sorted out," coach Jimbo Fisher said. "And then he got inside and ran away from everybody and it was a big-time play and a big-time moment."
The Cowboys (8-5) went for it on fourth-and-1 from the Texas A&M 34 on their next possession, but Spencer Sanders was stopped for no gain.
The Aggies added a 24-yard field goal to make it 24-14 with about three minutes to go.
Oklahoma State cut the lead to three on a touchdown reception by Braydon Johnson with about a minute left. The Cowboys attempted an onside kick, but A&M recovered it to secure the victory.
"They wore our front down as the game went on," Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said. "We had some concerns coming into the game that they're pretty physical up front on both sides of the ball and I think they just wore us out a little bit."
Chuba Hubbard, who finished the regular season as the nation's leading rusher, ran for 158 yards, and Johnson had 124 yards receiving and two touchdowns for the Cowboys.
Hubbard finished the season with 2,094 yards rushing to become the second player in school history to reach 2,000, joining Barry Sanders, who did it in 1988 when he won the Heisman Trophy. Sanders tweeted congratulations to Hubbard after he reached the mark and said: "I know the effort it takes to get there."
