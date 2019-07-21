PHOENIX -- Mike Moustakas hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers scored six runs after Zack Greinke left to beat the Diamondbacks 8-3 Saturday night.
Greinke allowed two runs and struck out nine in seven innings to move into 29th on baseball's all-time strikeouts list, leaving with a 3-2 lead.
He was replaced by Andrew Chafin (0-2), who allowed an infield single and a walk to set the table for Moustakas' 26th homer.
