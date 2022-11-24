Mavericks Celtics Basketball

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts during the second half Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks in Boston.

 AP Photo/Mary Schwalm — freelancer

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 37 points and 13 rebounds and Jaylen Brown scored 31 points to help the NBA-best Boston Celtics bounce back from a rare loss and beat the Dallas Mavericks 125-112 on Wednesday night.

The Celtics, who have an NBA-leading 14 wins, had won nine straight before losing to the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.