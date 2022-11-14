BELLEAIR, Fla. — A year Nelly Korda would like to forget is ending with the American star in a familiar position as the No. 1 player in women's golf.

Locked in a battle with Lexi Thompson along the back nine, Korda pulled ahead with birdies on the 16th and 17th hole and held on for a 6-under 64 for a one-shot victory Sunday in the Pelican Women's Championship.

