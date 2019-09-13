Late goal-line stand lifts Bucs past Panthers
CHARLOTTE -- Jameis Winston threw for 208 yards and a touchdown, Tampa Bay held Cam Newton in check and came up with a late goal-line stand and the Buccaneers beat the Carolina Panthers 20-14 early Friday to give coach Bruce Arians his first victory with the team.
Chris Godwin had eight catches for 121 yards and a touchdown, Peyton Barber ran for 82 yards and a score and the Bucs won despite converting only 2 of 12 first downs in the game that was delayed 25 minutes in first quarter because of lightning in the area.
Newton finished with 324 yards passing, but was held without a touchdown for the second straight game. He also fumbled again.
Newton couldn't get the Panthers (0-2) into the end zone on the final drive despite numerous breaks. On fourth down play from the 2, the Bucs stopped Christian McCaffrey after he took a snap out of the wildcat formation to take over on downs.
The Buccaneers (1-1) got plenty of pressure on Newton with three sacks coming from Shaquil Barrett. They also held McCaffrey to 53 total yards from scrimmage after he racked up 209 yards and two touchdowns in the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.
The Panthers failed to reach the end zone, only scoring on Joey Slye's four field goals and a safety by Luke Kuechly. They are 0-2 for the first time since the 2013 season.
There were a few bizarre plays on the final drive, including a pass reception where D.J. Moore appeared to make a catch before the first-down marker. But when one official threw the ball to another to be spotted for the next play, the ball appeared to be moved ahead nearly a yard forward and the Panthers were given a first down without a measurement.
A short while later, Bucs cornerback Carlton Davis was flagged for a facemask penalty after a reception by Curtis Samuel, giving the Panthers a first down at the Bucs 11.
And then the Bucs were called for a delay of game for calling two consecutive timeouts.
Despite all of that, the Panthers still couldn't score on a fourth and 1 from the 2. McCaffrey took the direct snap, faked a reverse to Samuel and race to the outside looking for the end zone but was shoved out of bounds.
"We felt good about the play, and at least picking up the first down," Panthers coach Ron Rivera said.
Jets' Darnold could miss weeks
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Sam Darnold is sick and sidelined -- likely for several weeks.
New York Jets coach Adam Gase announced Thursday the second-year quarterback has mononucleosis and will miss at least the team's game against the Cleveland Browns on Monday night.
Trevor Siemian will start in Darnold's place, and could be the starter moving forward until Darnold recovers. The Jets have a game at New England in Week 3 before they have a bye-week break, and then games at Philadelphia, at home against Dallas and New England before a road game at Jacksonville on Oct. 27 to cap a rough opening stretch.
When a reporter pointed out that mono usually take several weeks from which to heal, Gase nodded.
"Oh, I'm aware," Gase said. "Good thing we've got the early bye week."
Darnold was sent home by the team Wednesday with what Gase said was "strep throat or something." Team doctors later told Gase that antibiotics weren't working as quickly as expected, leading to the diagnosis.
"He's going through some of these tests to kind of see where he's at with all this," Gase said. "I know he's out this week. Then, past that, I'll have more information as we go."
Redskins RB Guice undergoes knee surgery
ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice had right knee surgery that coach Jay Gruden called a "minor procedure."
Renowned surgeon Dr. James Andrews performed the operation Thursday that has been reported to fix a torn meniscus and sideline the 2018 second-round pick for an extended period of time. Gruden said he isn't sure how long Guice might be out and no decision has been made on whether to place him on injured reserve.
With Guice out, veteran Adrian Peterson is expected to start Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys after being inactive in Week 1.
