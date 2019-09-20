Mixon frustrated by rushing average
CINCINNATI -- Joe Mixon knows the ugly rushing numbers -- his own, and the Bengals' overall.
He's barely been able to get back to the line of scrimmage, and that has to end if Cincinnati is going to avoid another freefall.
Mixon has averaged only 1.6 yards per carry in opening losses to Seattle and San Francisco. It's not all his fault -- a patchwork line has given him and Giovani Bernard nowhere to go.
The Bengals know they've got to get that fixed Sunday in Buffalo (2-0) in order to avoid another 0-3 start.
"I'm going to step it up, and you definitely can expect a change real soon," Mixon said.
It's more than just one running back picking up the pace.
Mixon led the AFC with 1,168 yards rushing last season, carrying the load in an offense that missed quarterback Andy Dalton, receiver A.J. Green and tight end Tyler Eifert for a significant part of the season.
Brown not distracted by assault accusations
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Patriots receiver Antonio Brown declined to answer questions about allegations of sexual assault and rape against him and says he's keeping his focus on football.
Brown answered only four questions at his locker on Thursday in an interview that lasted just over a minute. It was his first interview with reporters since agreeing to a deal with the Patriots on Sept. 7.
He twice declined to answer questions about the civil case filed against him in South Florida by former trainer Britney Taylor, who claims Brown sexually assaulted her on three occasions, including rape, in 2017 and 2018. He also declined to say whether he's heard from the league about the allegations.
He has previously denied the allegations by Taylor.
The AP does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they come forward publicly, but Taylor was identified in the federal lawsuit and was quoted in a statement provided by her lawyer.
Sports Illustrated also reported this week that a second unidentified woman has alleged that Brown exposed himself to her while she was working on a mural for him at his Pittsburgh home in 2017. Brown has also denied that allegation.
Asked if he was currently in good standing with the league and available to play on Sunday when New England hosts the New York Jets, Brown responded that he was "super grateful to be here to play for Bill Belichick and Tom Brady."
"I got a lot of the offense to learn and catch up on," he continued. "But I'm excited and grateful to be here and be a part of these guys."
After responding that it was "a tremendous honor" to a question about working with Brady, Brown was asked what the process of acclimating to the Patriots has been like with everything going on in his life. Again, Brown deferred to football.
"It's football," he said. I'm grateful to play football. Every time you walk in the doors here you know (to) be your best for the team. So every time I walk in here, I just want to make sure I'm preparing to give these guys my best."
Asked a final time if he's heard anything from the NFL about his availability, Brown said, "I appreciate that question. I'm just here to focus on ball and look forward to get getting out there and playing and being with the team."
Bears offense, Trubisky avoid panic over start
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is taking the heat after the Chicago Bears scored only 19 points in the first two games.
Teammates and coaches insist there's blame to go around for the poor start on offense as the Bears (1-1) get ready to try to find the end zone when they travel to face the Washington Redskins (0-2) Monday night.
"So we kind of had this last year in the beginning of the season where we had some offensive struggles on third down, not clicking," Trubisky said Thursday.
There are parallels to 2018, especially in yardage and the overall record. The Bears have only 12 fewer passing yards (328) and 26 fewer rushing yards (199) than last season after two games, when they were also 1-1.
The difference has been the point production and Trubisky's lack of consistent passing. They had 33 points from their offense last year at this time. Trubisky is coming off a 120-yard passing performance.
"Hopefully that is not us anymore," Trubisky said.
The problem is the Bears spent all offseason trying to convince everyone it wasn't their offense anymore and it has been. They are back near the bottom, ranked 30th in yardage and ahead of only the lowly Miami Dolphins in scoring.
"We went through a very similar deal here last year as this team and I think that in a lot of other different scenarios -- different head coaches, and quarterbacks and offenses -- there's a lot of examples out there that are very, very similar to what we are going through right now that have turned into pretty, pretty special places," Bears coach Matt Nagy said.
Source: Rosen to start against Cowboys
DAVIE, Fla. -- Desperate for help, the Miami Dolphins are turning to Josh Rosen.
The second-year pro will replace Ryan Fitzpatrick this week as the starting quarterback and try to jump-start a team that has been outscored 102-10 in the first two games.
A person familiar with the decision by rookie coach Brian Flores confirmed the change to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the team had not announced it.
Rosen can't fix all of the rebuilding Dolphins' many problems, but he's considered a potential franchise quarterback and will make his first start for Miami at Dallas on Sunday.
The Dolphins also claimed former Cowboys first-round pick Taco Charlton off waivers. The defensive end was drafted in 2017, had four sacks in his first two seasons and was released Wednesday.
Rosen was traded in April after only one season with the Arizona Cardinals, who took him in the first round of the 2018 draft. The Dolphins are eager to stop a revolving door at the position, and Rosen will be their 21st starter since Dan Marino's last game 20 years ago.
Regardless of how Rosen plays, the Dolphins are expected to use one of their three first-round picks in 2020 on a quarterback.
