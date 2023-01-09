EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Georgia coach Kirby Smart was part of college football's greatest dynasty as an assistant for Nick Saban at Alabama and now is on the verge of launching his own.

After going through the Crimson Tide last season to win Georgia's first national title in 41 years, Smart's top-ranked Bulldogs are back in the College Football Playoff championship game Monday night against No. 3 TCU (13-1).

