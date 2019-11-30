TROY, Ala. -- Zac Thomas passed for 326 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for a fifth score to lead No. 22 Appalachian State to a 48-13 romp over Troy on Friday night in the regular-season finale.
The win assured the Mountaineers (11-1, 7-1 Sun Belt Conference) of hosting the league title game against Louisiana next Saturday.
Thomas, Darrynton Evans, Thomas Hennigan and others all delivered big plays for Appalachian State, which reached the end zone on each of its first five possessions against the Trojans (5-7, 3-5).
No. 17 Memphis 34, No. 18 Cincinnati 24
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Brady White threw for 233 yards and two touchdowns and No. 17 Memphis beat 18th-ranked Cincinnati 34-24 on Friday for the Tigers' third straight American Athletic Conference West title and the right to host the league championship -- and the Bearcats again -- next week.
This will be the first time that Memphis (11-1, 7-1, No. 18 CFP) will host a conference title game in program history.
Cincinnati (10-2, 7-1, No. 19 CFP) hadn't lost since being routed by Ohio State on Sept. 7.
No. 19 Iowa 27, Nebraska 24
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Keith Duncan kicked a 48-yard field goal with one second left, giving No. 19 Iowa (9-3, 6-3 Big Ten) a victory over Nebraska that leaves the Cornhuskers (5-7, 3-6) out of the postseason for a third consecutive season.
Virginia 39, No. 23 Vir. Tech 30
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Brian Delaney kicked a 48-yard field with 1:23 to play to put Virginia ahead and the Cavaliers (9-3, 6-2) sealed it with a defensive score, beating No. 23 Virginia Tech (8-4, 5-3) to end a 15-game losing streak in the rivalry and earn their first trip to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.
No. 20 Boise State 31, Colorado State 24
FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- Jaylon Henderson accounted for three scores, defensive tackle David Moa came up with a big late sack and No. 20 Boise State (11-1, 8-0 Mountain West) beat Colorado State (4-8, 3-5).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.