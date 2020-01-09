AUBURN, Ala., -- Freshman Isaac Okoro scored 17 of his season-high 23 points in the first half and No. 5 Auburn held off Vanderbilt 83-79 on Wednesday night to remain unbeaten.
Ranked in the Top 5 for the first time in nearly 20 years, the Tigers (14-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) withstood a late challenge by the Commodores (8-6, 0-1) after blowing a 13-point lead.
Auburn and No. 7 San Diego State remain the nation's last unbeaten teams.
No. 2 Duke 73, Georgia Tech 64
ATLANTA -- Tre Jones hit two key baskets down the stretch and No. 2 Duke (14-1, 4-0 ACC) extended its decade-long domination of Georgia Tech (7-7, 2-2), winning its 13th straight over the Yellow Jackets.
No. 3 Kansas 79, Iowa State 53
AMES, Iowa -- Devon Dotson had 20 points and six assists, David McCormack added 16 points and seven rebounds and No. 3 Kansas (12-2, 2-0 Big 12) routed Iowa State (7-7, 0-2).
No. 7 San Diego State 72, Wyoming 52
LARAMIE, Wyo. -- Malachi Flynn scored 19 points, Yanni Wetzell added 17 and No. 7 San Diego State (16-0, 5-0 Mountain West) beat Wyoming (5-11, 0-5) to remain unbeaten.
No. 10 Florida State 78, Wake Forest 68
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Devin Vassell scored 17 points and No. 10 Florida State (14-2, 4-1 ACC) pulled away in the final 10 minutes to beat Wake Forest (8-6, 1-3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.