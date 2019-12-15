BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- J' Von McCormick scored 20 points, freshman Isaac Okoro added 12 and No. 12 Auburn improved to 9-0, beating Saint Louis 67-61 on Saturday in the Mike Slive Invitational at Legacy Arena.
The Tigers started 0 of 5 from the field and looked confused early on in half-court sets due to Saint Louis throwing a variation of defensive looks at the SEC's lone unbeaten. The Billikens led 8-0, but poor shooting from the free-throw line, and from beyond the arc, kept them from building a larger lead.
No. 2 Kansas 98, Kansas City 57
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- David McCormack scored a career-high 28 points, Devon Dotson added 18 and second-ranked Kansas (9-1) overwhelmed Kansas City (5-7) in its annual Jayhawk Shootout at the Sprint Center.
No. 10 Oregon 71, No. 5 Michigan 70, ot
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Payton Pritchard scored 19 of his 23 points after halftime, and No. 10 Oregon (8-2) outlasted No. 5 Michigan in overtime.
In a stellar matchup of senior point guards, Pritchard was just a little bit better, repeatedly driving past Michigan's Zavier Simpson toward the end of the second half and in overtime. Simpson had eight points and 11 assists, but the Wolverines (8-3) lost their second straight game.
No. 13 Memphis 51, No. 19 Tennessee 47
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Damion Baugh sank a 3-pointer with 1:43 remaining to put No. 13 Memphis ahead for good and the Tigers (8-1) outlasted No. 19 Tennessee to snap the Volunteers' 31-game home winning streak.
Tennessee (7-2) had owned the longest active home winning streak of any Division I team. The Vols hadn't lost at home since falling to Auburn 94-84 on Jan. 2, 2018.
No. 16 Michigan State 72, Oakland 49
DETROIT -- Xavier Tillman had nine points and 13 rebounds, Aaron Henry put up 10 points and six assists and No. 16 Michigan State beat Oakland.
Henry was the only Spartan to reach double figures as Michigan State (7-3) struggled to hit shots in an NBA arena.
No. 18 Butler 66, Southern 41
INDIANAPOLIS -- Bryce Golden scored 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting to lead No. 18 Butler's (10-1) balanced scoring attack in a romp over Southern (3-8).
No. 20 Villanova 78, Delaware 70
NEWARK, N.J. -- Jermaine Samuels scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half and No. 20 Villanova (7-2) held off the upset-minded Blue Hens (9-2).
Rutgers 68, No. 22 Seton Hall 48
PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Seton Hall star Myles Powell sat out the second half with a head injury, and Rutgers' Ron Harper Jr. had 18 points and six rebounds to help the Scarlet Knights (8-3) beat the No. 22 Pirates (6-4) in the Garden State Hardwood Classic.
Wake Forest 80, No. 23 Xavier 78
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Chaundee Brown scored 26 points, Brandon Childress added 22 and Wake Forest (6-5) upset No. 23 Xavier.
Xavier (9-2) had a chance to win in the final seconds, but Quentin Goodin's 3-point attempt bounced off the rim as time expired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.