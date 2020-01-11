PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Kamar Baldwin scored 17 points and Bryce Golden had 14 as No. 6 Butler held Providence scoreless for the first 6 1/2 minutes and held on to win 70-58 on Friday night.
Jordan Tucker scored 17 points for the Bulldogs (15-1, 3-0 Big East), who have won six in a row.
Alpha Diallo scored 21 points for Providence (10-7, 3-1).
