CLEMSON, S.C. — Trevor Lawrence threw two first-half touchdown passes and No. 1 Clemson won its 19th straight with an overwhelming, 52-10 victory against Charlotte on Saturday night.
Lawrence and the Tigers (4-0) put the first matchup between the two teams away in a hurry. Lawrence threw a 58-yard touchdown toss to Tee Higgins and K’Von Wallace scored on a 66-yard interception return to give Clemson a 14-0 lead in the first five minutes.
No. 2 alabama 49, southern miss 7
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Tua Tagovailoa passed for 293 yards and five touchdowns in just three quarters and No. 2 Alabama rolled to an easy victory over Southern Miss on Saturday.
No. 3 Georgia 23, No. 7 Notre Dame 17
ATHENS, Ga. — Jake Fromm threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Lawrence Cager early in the fourth quarter and No. 3 Georgia, getting a tougher fight than many expected, held off No. 7 Notre Dame 23-17 on a raucous Saturday night between the hedges, a result that could have ramifications all the way to the College Football Playoff.
The Bulldogs (4-0) trailed 10-7 at halftime but turned the momentum when redshirt freshman Divaad Wilson intercepted a pass by Ian Book deep in Notre Dame territory. The Fromm-to-Cager combination gave Georgia a 23-10 lead, but the Fighting Irish (2-1) had a chance at the end.
No. 4 LSU 66, VANDY 38
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Joe Burrow tossed four of his school-record six touchdown passes to Ja’Marr Chase and threw for 398 yards Saturday, leading No. 4 LSU to a romp over Vanderbilt in the Tigers’ Southeastern Conference opener.
No. 6 Ohio State 76, Miami (Ohio) 5
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State coach Ryan Day’s sixth-ranked Buckeyes (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) trounced Miami (Ohio) 76-5 on Saturday and now prepare for a rugged stretch of Big Ten games beginning with a visit to Nebraska and then a home game against Michigan State.
No. 8 Auburn 28, No. 17 Texas A&M 20
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Bo Nix threw a touchdown pass and JaTarvious Whitlow ran for a score as No. 8 Auburn built a big lead and withstood a late charge from Texas A&M.
No. 9 Florida 34, TENNESSEE 3
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Kyle Trask threw for 293 yards and two touchdowns in his first start in nearly seven years and No. 9 Florida beat slumping Tennessee on Saturday, extending the Gators’ dominance in a series that used to be the most prominent in the Southeastern Conference’s Eastern Division.
NO. 13 WISCONSIN 35, NO. 11 MICHIGAN 14
MADISON, Wis. — Jonathan Taylor ran for 203 yards and two touchdowns, Jack Coan added a career-high two rushing touchdowns and No. 13 Wisconsin made it look easy against No. 11 Michigan on Saturday.
No. 12 Texas 36, Oklahoma State 30
AUSTIN, Texas — Sam Ehlinger passed for four touchdowns and No. 12 Texas ended four years of frustration against Oklahoma State on Saturday night to open the Longhorns’ Big 12 schedule.
Pitt 35, No. 15 UCF 34
PITTSBURGH — Wide receiver Aaron Matthews hit quarterback Kenny Pickett on a 3-yard, fourth-down touchdown pass with 56 seconds remaining and Pittsburgh stunned No. 15 UCF 35-34 on Saturday.
No. 16 Oregon 21, Stanford 6
STANFORD, Calif. — Justin Herbert threw two of his three touchdown passes to Jacob Breeland and No. 16 Oregon won its Pac-12 opener for the first time since 2014 by beating Stanford.
No. 21 Virginia 28, Old Dominion 17
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Zane Zandier returned an interception 22 yards for a touchdown, part of a dominant defensive second half, as No. 21 Virginia rallied past Old Dominion on Saturday night to remain undefeated.
No. 22 Washington 45, BYU 19
PROVO, Utah — Jacob Eason threw for 290 yards and three touchdowns and No. 22 Washington scored two touchdowns off three BYU turnovers and coasted on Saturday.
No. 23 Cal 28, Ole Miss 20
OXFORD, Miss. — California linebacker Evan Weaver finished with 22 tackles Saturday against Mississippi. The last one was the most important.
Weaver tackled Ole Miss quarterback John Rhys Plumlee for no gain at the 1-yard line as time expired to preserve No. 23 Cal’s 28-20 victory over the Rebels. Weaver crashed hard from the right flank, wrapped up Plumlee and stopped his progress as help arrived to finish the play.
SMU 41, No. 25 TCU 38
FORT WORTH, Texas — Shane Buechele threw for 288 yards with two touchdowns and ran for another score as SMU held on to beat No. 25 TCU 41-38 on Saturday, ending a seven-game losing streak in the rivalry and improving to 4-0 for the first time since 1984.
