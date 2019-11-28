LAHAINA, Hawaii -- Devon Dotson scored 31 points, Udoka Azubuike had seven of his 29 in overtime and No. 4 Kansas outlasted Dayton, 90-84, to win its third Maui Invitational title on Wednesday.
Kansas (6-1) used a late 11-0 run to go up by three, but Dayton's Jalen Crutcher buried a 3-pointer from about 5 feet behind the new arc with 2.1 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 73.
Ryan Mikesell led Dayton with 19 points but missed two free throws with 11.5 seconds left and the Flyers (5-1) down five.
No. 3 Michigan St. 75, UCLA 62
LAHAINA, Hawaii -- Cassius Winston scored 20 points, Xavier Tillman had 14 and No. 3 Michigan State knocked off UCLA in the Maui Invitational fifth-place game.
The Spartans (5-2) opened the tournament with a loss to Virginia Tech, but bounced back with consecutive solid performances.
UCLA (5-3) is young and talented but is still working on its cohesion early in the season.
No. 6 N. Carolina 76, Alabama 67
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas -- Garrison Brooks scored 16 of his 20 points in the first half and sixth-ranked North Carolina (5-0) overwhelmed Alabama on the glass to win the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis.
John Petty Jr. scored 23 points with seven 3-pointers for the Tide (2-3).
No. 7 Virginia 46, Maine 26
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Mamadi Diakite scored 15 points and Jay Huff had 13 as No. 7 Virginia beat Maine.
The Cavaliers (7-0) played without starting guard Braxton Key, their second-leading scorer and top rebounder, after the school said he had wrist surgery and will be sidelined indefinitely.
Maine (2-4) kept it close for much of the game, more because Virginia had trouble scoring than anything else.
Drake 63, Murray State 53
ESTERO, Fla. -- D.J. Wilkins had 18 points as Drake topped Murray State (6-2) in the Gulf Coast Showcase.
Tevin Brown had 15 points and six rebounds for the Racers (4-3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.