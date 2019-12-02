LEXINGTON -- Rhyne Howard led a balanced attack with 14 points and No. 14 Kentucky cruised to an 81-52 win over Austin Peay on Sunday.
KeKe McKinney added 12 points for the Wildcats (7-0) and three players had 10. Amanda Paschal had nine rebounds and six assists to go with her seven points.
Brianah Ferby led the Governors (6-1) with 13 points.
menNO. 5 MARYLAND 84, MARQUETTE 63
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 22 points and backcourt mate Darryl Morsell spearheaded a stellar defensive effort that limited the high-scoring Markus Howard to six points in fifth-ranked Maryland's 84-63 victory Sunday in the title game of the Orlando Invitational at Disney World.
Maryland (8-0) is off to its best start since the 2006-07 season.
Brendan Bailey led Marquette (5-2) with a career-high 27 points.
NO. 22 VILLANOVA 83, LA SALLE 72
VILLANOVA, Pa. -- Justin Moore had 23 points, Saddiq Bey scored 19 and No. 22 Villanova defeated La Salle on Sunday night.
Villanova (5-2) went on a 28-6 run midway through the first half to build a 48-28 cushion at halftime.
