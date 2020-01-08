COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 20 points, and No. 12 Maryland used an unyielding defensive performance to defeat 11th-ranked Ohio State, 67-55, Tuesday night and remain unbeaten at home.
Jalen Smith had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Terrapins (13-2, 3-1 Big Ten), who have won three straight. Maryland went up by 10 on a 3-pointer by Cowan with 12:58 left and cruised to the finish.
Ohio State (11-4, 1-3) shot a miserable 31%, went 5 for 27 from 3-point range and committed 14 turnovers.
No. 4 Baylor 57, No. 22 Texas Tech 52
LUBBOCK, Texas — Davion Mitchell scored 14 points, Mark Vital grabbed 13 rebounds and No. 4 Baylor stretched its winning streak to 11 games with a 57-52 win over No. 22 Texas Tech.
The Bears (12-1, 2-0 Big 12) held on even though their last field goal came with 3:06 left.
Texas Tech (10-4, 1-1) lost at home for the first time in nearly a year. The Red Raiders had won 15 consecutive home games since a loss to Iowa State last Jan. 16, and are 58-6 at home under fourth-year coach Chris Beard.
No. 16 Villanova 64, Craighton 59
OMAHA, Neb. — Collin Gillespie and Saddiq Bey made back-to-back 3-pointers to give Villanova the lead for good in the final four minutes, and the No. 16 Wildcats (11-3, 1-2 Big East) ended a six-game Big East road losing streak with a win over Creighton.
Creighton (12-4, 1-2) has lost two in a row, both to ranked opponents.
Boston College 60, No. 18 Virginia 53
BOSTON — Jared Hamilton hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 37 seconds left and added a pair of free throws to clinch it as Boston College beat No. 18 Virginia and sent the defending national champions to their first Atlantic Coast Conference loss of the season.
Jay Heath scored 17 for the Eagles (9-6, 3-1), who had not beaten Virginia since 2013.
Braxton Key scored 16 points with eight rebounds for the Cavaliers (11-3, 3-1).
Rutgers 71, No. 20 Penn State 61
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Ron Harper Jr. had 22 points to as Rutgers (11-3, 3-1 Big Ten) beat No. 20 Penn State 72-61 on Tuesday night.
Penn State (12-3, 2-2 Big Ten led by as many as 10 in the first half, at 24-14. Rutgers would balloon it’s lead to 14 in the waning moments of the game.
