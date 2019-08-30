On an offense filled with stars, it was Etienne who shone brightest for the defending national champions. His 90-yard score tied for the longest rushing TD in Tigers history. Etienne added scoring runs of 14 yards and 48 yards as Clemson opened a 35-0 lead and was never pressed by the Yellow Jackets in the season opener for both Atlantic Coast Conference teams.
It was not the flashy return that most of college football expected out of Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The 6-foot-6 sophomore, so poised and polished in leading the Tigers to a 15-0, title-winning season, threw two interceptions in the first half. Lawrence had just four picks all last year.
Lawrence finished 13 of 23 for 168 yards.
No. 12 Texas A&M 41, Texas State 7
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Kellen Mond threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score in just more than three quarters, and Texas A&M had four interceptions as the 12th-ranked Aggies routed Texas State.
Mond, who threw for 194 yards, had touchdown passes of 21 and 3 yards and ran for another score in the first two quarters as Texas A&M raced to a 28-0 halftime lead.
Quartney Davis had 85 yards receiving and a touchdown and Jhamon Ausbon added a touchdown catch. First-year starter Jashaun Corbin had 103 yards rushing with a touchdown reception and a TD run.
No. 17 UCF 62, Florida A&M 0
ORLANDO, Fla. — Former Notre Dame star Brandon Wimbush threw for 168 yards and two touchdowns in his UCF debut, helping the 17th-ranked Knights open the season with a 62-0 rout of Florida A&M.
The redshirt senior transfer completed 12 of 23 passes without an interception while sharing playing time with true freshman Dillon Gabriel, who finished second in the competition for the starting quarterback job that opened because of an injury sidelining two-time American Athletic Conference offensive player of the year McKenzie Milton.
Wimbush, who tossed TD passes of 37 and 12 yards to Gabriel Davis, was 13-2 as a starter over the past two years at Notre Dame. He lost his job there to Ian Book despite helping the Fighting Irish begin last season with three consecutive wins.
Murray State 59, Pikeville 20
MURRAY — Preston Rice threw two first-half touchdown passes, Jared McCray and Rodney Castille each ran for two more scores and Quinaz Turner returned a first-quarter kickoff 95 yards for a score as Murray State routed in-state, NAIA-rival Pikeville.
Murray State threw for 216 yards and rushed for another 249. Pikeville managed 199 yards through the air but was held to just 46 yards rushing.
Eastern Kentucky 53, Valparaiso 7
RICHMOND — Alonzo Booth carried seven times for 128 yards and three touchdowns and Eastern Kentucky rolled past Valparaiso.
Morehead State 44, Union College 7
MOREHEAD — Redshirt junior Pat Pappas threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more scores in his first career start and Morehead State won its season opener against NAIA member Union College in the programs’ first gridiron matchup in 73 seasons.
