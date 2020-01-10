EUGENE, Ore. — Will Richardson scored 21 points, including seven of Oregon's eight points in overtime, as the ninth-ranked Ducks held off No. 24 Arizona 74-73 on Thursday night.
Oregon (13-3, 2-1 Pac-12) rallied to tie the game late in regulation and went ahead for good on Richardson's jumper with 17 seconds left in overtime.
Payton Pritchard, who played all 45 minutes, finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Ducks.
Nico Mannion led Arizona (11-4, 4-1) with 20 points and Josh Green scored 18. Zeke Naji had 11 points and 14 rebounds.
The Wildcats scored first in overtime but Richardson tallied the next five points for Oregon before Nico Mannion hit a 3-pointer to knot the game at 71-71 with 1:37 remaining.
Pritchard made the first of two free throws with 48 seconds left and the teams traded baskets before Richardson banked in the decisive shot.
