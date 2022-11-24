Colts Patriots Football

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the sideline in the first half Nov. 6 against the Indianapolis Colts in Foxborough, Mass.

 AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The first regular-season game Kevin O'Connell participated in during his fleeting NFL playing career came in late-game relief for New England in a rare lopsided loss.

The Patriots had a bye the following week, and sure enough coach Bill Belichick had them ready for a bounce-back victory. Even after Tom Brady was lost for the year with a knee injury in the opener, the Patriots finished that 2008 season with an 11-5 record.

