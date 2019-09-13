Phils stay even in wild-card chase

PHILADELPHIA — Cesar Hernandez hit one of four Philadelphia home runs and added an RBI single to help the Philadelphia Phillies defeat the Atlanta Braves 9-5 on Thursday night.
J.T. Realmuto, Jean Segura and Adam Haseley also went deep for the Phillies, who remained two games behind the Cubs and Brewers for the second NL wild-card spot.
Ronald Acuna Jr. hit his 39th homer and Ozzie Albies doubled, homered and drove in a pair of runs for the NL-East leading Braves, who are in front of the Nationals by 8 ½ games.
Jared Hughes (5-5) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of Drew Smyly.
Philadelphia blew the game open with three runs in the eighth off right-hander Anthony Swarzak thanks to Realmuto's 25th of the season, a two-run shot, and Sean Rodriguez's RBI double.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.