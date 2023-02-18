MANCHESTER, England (AP) — A Qatar-based bid for Manchester United was confirmed Friday, with Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani promising to rid the iconic soccer club of debt and return it to its former glories.

Sheikh Jassim, chairman of Qatar Islamic Bank, has submitted a 100% offer to buy out current owners, the Glazer family. He is the son of a former prime minister.

