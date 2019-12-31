MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Lester Quinones scored 16 points, Damion Baugh finished with 15 and No. 9 Memphis weathered a second-half rally and beat Tulane 84-73 on Monday night in the teams' American Athletic Conference opener.
Precious Achiuwa finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds as Memphis (12-1, 1-0 AAC) won its 10th straight.
K.J. Lawson, who played two seasons at Memphis, led Tulane with 22 points. Christion Thompson added 17. Jordan Walker finished with 13, including nine straight points as Tulane (8-5, 0-1) tried to rally down the stretch.
No. 1 Gonzaga 93, Detroit Mercy 72
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Filip Petrusev scored 22 points as top-ranked Gonzaga beat Detroit to wrap up the non-conference season.
Ryan Woolridge added 21 points and eight assists for Gonzaga (14-1), which earlier Monday retained the No. 1 ranking in the poll for the second week. Gonzaga had not played since Dec. 21.
Antoine Davis scored 31 points and Justin Miller 17 for Detroit Mercy (2-12), which was playing the nation's top-ranked team for the first time since they lost to Michigan in the 1977 NCAA Tournament in Dick Vitale's last game as the Titans coach.
No. 6 Baylor 83, Jackson State 57
WACO, Texas -- Jared Butler scored 18 points, Freddie Gillespie had another double-double and No. 6 Baylor won its ninth game in a row, beating Jackson State in the Bears' last game before Big 12 play.
The Bears (10-1), playing for the first time in 12 days, missed their first six shots.
Jackson State fell to 3-10.
No. 10 Villanova 68, Xavier 62
VILLANOVA, Pa. -- Collin Gillespie scored 16 of his game-high 24 points in the second half to lead No. 10 Villanova to a victory over Xavier (10-2) in the Big East Conference opener for both teams.
Naji Marshall had 19 points to pace Xavier (9-3).
NO. 20 DAYTON 77, NORTH FLORIDA 59
DAYTON, Ohio -- Obi Toppin scored a career-high 31 points as Dayton used its front-line advantage and pulled away from North Florida.
The Flyers (11-2) took advantage of their height mismatch and used their quickness to force 21 turnovers that set up easy baskets.
North Florida (7-8) leads the nation in 3-pointers made but couldn't make enough to keep it close. The Ospreys went 12 of 28 from beyond the arc. Carter Hendricksen led with 12 points.
