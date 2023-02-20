LOS ANGELES — Jon Rahm is playing at such a high level he felt he didn't need the Official World Golf Ranking to tell him he was the No. 1 player in golf.

Rahm earned another trophy Sunday in the Genesis Invitational, his fifth in his last nine tournaments worldwide, and this was a big one. He won on a course like Riviera, at a tournament hosted by Tiger Woods and after a tense battle with Max Homa that required Rahm's best golf.

