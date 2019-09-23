Rams hold off Browns 20-13

CLEVELAND — Cooper Kupp’s comeback is complete. The Rams have another weapon.
The shifty wide receiver caught two touchdown passes from Jared Goff and Los Angeles stopped Baker Mayfield four times from the 4-yard line in the final minute as the Rams hung on over the short-handed Browns, who were missing their entire starting secondary.
The Rams (3-0) remained unbeaten — and perfect against AFC teams in the regular season under coach Sean McVay — by barely holding back the Browns (1-2).
On the Browns’ final drive, Mayfield, who was under pressure most of the night, tried to force a pass to receiver Damion Ratley on fourth down. Safety John Johnson III picked him off.
CHIEFS 33, RAVENS 28
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs won a showdown between two of the NFL’s top offenses.
The Ravens made them work for it until the very end.
Mahomes threw for 374 yards and three touchdowns in another dazzling performance, Kansas City held quarterback Lamar Jackson in check most of the rain-soaked afternoon, and the Chiefs held on for a 33-28 victory over Baltimore on Sunday.
SAINTS 33, SEAHAWKS 27
SEATTLE — Teddy Bridgewater threw two touchdown passes in his first start in place of Drew Brees, New Orleans also scored TDs on defense and special teams.
With Brees out for several weeks following surgery to repair a ligament near his right thumb, the Saints (2-1) pulled off a stunner by taking advantage of Seattle’s sloppiness, handing the Seahawks their first home loss in the month of September under Pete Carroll.
49ERS 24, STEELERS 20
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Jimmy Garoppolo threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Dante Pettis with 1:15 remaining and the 49ers overcame five turnovers for their first 3-0 start in 21 years.
GIANTS 32, BUCCANEERS 31
TAMPA, Fla. — The Daniel Jones era is off to a rousing start for the New York Giants.
The rookie quarterback threw for 336 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for two TDs, including the go-ahead score with 1:16 remaining as the Giants rallied from an 18-point halftime deficit.
TEXANS 27, CHARGERS 20
CARSON, Calif. — Deshaun Watson threw for 351 yards and hit Jordan Akins with two of his three touchdown passes, and J.J. Watt had two of the Texans’ five sacks of Philip Rivers.
Akins made the first two TD catches of his career and fellow tight end Darren Fells also caught a TD pass for the Texans (2-1), who rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit with 20 consecutive points on the way to their franchise’s second-ever win over the Chargers (1-2).
PANTHERS 38, CARDINALS 20
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Kyle Allen threw for 261 yards and four touchdowns in place of the injured Cam Newton, and Christian McCaffrey ran for a 76-yard touchdown.
The 23-year-old Allen was outstanding in his second career start, making several big throws — even when there was tight coverage. He was 19 of 26, including two touchdowns to Greg Olsen and one each to Curtis Samuel and DJ Moore.
LIONS 27, EAGLES 24
PHILADELPHIA — Matthew Stafford threw a touchdown pass to Marvin Jones, Jamal Agnew returned a kickoff 100 yards for a score and the Lions held on.
COWBOYS 31, DOLPHINS 6
ARLINGTON, Texas — Dak Prescott threw two touchdown passes to Amari Cooper before running for another score, and the Cowboys pulled out of a first-half funk as huge favorites.
PACKERS 27, BRONCOS 16
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers threw for 235 yards and a touchdown, Aaron Jones tied a career high by running for two scores and Preston Smith matched a career high with three sacks. Green Bay got to Joe Flacco six times and forced three turnovers to lead the Packers (3-0) to the win despite being dominated in time of possession 35:34-24:26.
BILLS 21, BENGALS 17
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Frank Gore scored on a 1-yard run with 1:50 remaining in rallying the Bills. Tight end Dawson Knox set up the score by bowling over two Bengals for a 49-yard gain. And cornerback Tre’Davious White sealed the win by intercepting Andy Dalton’s tipped pass on third-and-5 from Buffalo’s 28 with 12 seconds remaining.
COLTS 27, FALCONS 24
INDIANAPOLIS — Jacoby Brissett threw two touchdown passes in the first half and Marlon Mack scored on a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter. Indianapolis (2-1) has won two straight overall and seven in a row at home.
The Falcons (1-2) rallied from a 20-3 halftime deficit to get within three on Matt Ryan’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Julio Jones with 4:11 to play. But the Falcons opted to kick deep and never got the ball back.
PATRIOTS 30, JETS 14
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes and the Patriots didn’t allow an offensive touchdown for the third straight week.
VIKINGS 34, RAIDERS 14
MINNEAPOLIS — NFL rushing leader Dalvin Cook cruised past the 100-yard mark for the third straight game, while Kirk Cousins rebounded from his rattled performance the week before with a turnover-free afternoon.
The defense had plenty to do with the victory, too. An interception by Harrison Smith of an overthrow by Oakland’s David Carr set up the second of two touchdowns by Adam Thielen to give the Vikings a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter. Eric Wilson had two of Minnesota’s four sacks.
