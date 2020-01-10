ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired first baseman-designated hitter Jose Martinez from St. Louis in a trade that sends left-hander Matthew Liberatore, one of the club's top minor league pitching prospects, to the Cardinals.
In addition to addressing the need for a right-handed bat, the Rays receive outfielder Randy Arozarena and a Compensation Round A draft pick in a four-player deal announced Thursday night. The Cardinals also get minor league catcher Edgardo Rodriguez and a Compensation Round B draft pick.
The 31-year-old Martinez is a career .298 hitter over parts of four seasons with the Cardinals. He batted .269 with 10 home runs and 42 RBIs in 128 games last season, when a right shoulder sprain sidelined him for three weeks in August. He hit .305 in 2018.
Martinez agreed last offseason to a $3.25 million, two-year deal and boosted this year's salary by $300,000 to $2.3 million after reaching escalators based on 2019 plate appearances.
Arozarena, 24, defected to the United States from Cuba in 2014 and made his major league debut last season, hitting .300 in 19 games over two stints with the Cardinals.
The Rays selected Liberatore with 16th overall pick in the June 2018 draft. The 20-year-old went 6-2 with a 3.10 ERA over 15 starts with Class A Bowling Green last season. Rodriguez, 19, played 51 games for the Dominican Summer League Rays in 2018, but was limited to 10 games with the Gulf Coast League Rays last season.
Taylor, Nats agree to $3,325,000 deal
WASHINGTON -- Michael A. Taylor and the Washington Nationals agreed Thursday to a one-year contract for $3,325,000, up slightly from his $3.25 million salary last season, when the outfielder lost an arbitration hearing.
Often used merely as a late-inning defensive replacement -- although he saw some regular playing time earlier in the playoffs when center fielder Victor Robles was injured -- Taylor hit .250 with one homer and three RBIs during the season.
Taylor, who turns 29 in March, is entering his seventh big league season, all with Washington. His career numbers: .240 average, 48 homers, 168 RBIs, 77 steals.
He is eligible to become a free agent after next season.
In addition to his salary, he could earn a $25,000 bonus for making 300 plate appearances.
Three Nationals remained set to exchange proposed salaries in arbitration Friday: shortstop Trea Turner and pitchers Roenis Elías and Joe Ross.
