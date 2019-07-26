Red Sox pound Yankees, 19-3

BOSTON — Xander Bogaerts hit a three-run homer in a seven-run first inning, then added a solo shot in the eighth as the Boston Red Sox put a historic pounding on the AL East-leading Yankees, beating New York 19-3 on Thursday night in the opener of their four-game series.
The 19 runs were the most scored by the Red Sox against the Yankees in the 117-year history of the rivalry.
Bogaerts had four hits, and Andrew Benintendi and Jackie Bradley Jr. had three apiece. Bradley, Michael Chavis and J.D. Martinez each had two of Boston’s 10 doubles.
In perhaps the worst-ever start by a Yankees pitcher against the Red Sox, Masahiro Tanaka (7-6) allowed 12 runs on 12 hits and three walks while striking out four in 31/3 innings. It was the most earned runs ever allowed by a Yankees pitcher against Boston since the earned run became an official stat in 1913.
The series against the Yankees is the start of a seven-game homestand against New York and Tampa Bay and part of 14 straight against the two teams leading Boston in the division. Despite winning two of three in St. Petersburg, Florida, the Red Sox returned home a season-high 11 back in the AL East.
Twins 10, White Sox 3
CHICAGO — Nelson Cruz hit three of Minnesota’s five homers and finished with five RBIs, helping the AL Central-leading Twins beat slumping Chicago.
It was the first three-homer game for the six-time All-Star, who has 385 home runs in his career. He became the 10th player in big league history with a three-homer game after turning 39, according to Baseball Prospectus, joining a list that includes Babe Ruth, Stan Musial, Reggie Jackson, Dave Winfield, Frank Thomas and Álex Rodríguez.
Rockies 8, Nationals 7
WASHINGTON — Washington ace Max Scherzer lasted five innings in his return from the injured list, and Colorado beat the Nationals.
Daniel Murphy homered and scored three times for the Rockies, who avoided a four-game sweep and won for just the fourth time in their past 20 games. Jairo Diaz (3-2) worked a scoreless eighth, and Wade Davis earned his 15th save.
Cardinals 6, Pirates 3
PITTSBURGH — Paul Goldschmidt homered in the fourth inning for his career-high fourth straight game, powering St. Louis over Pittsburgh for a four-game sweep.
Kolten Wong homered later in the fourth and Dexter Fowler hit a two-run drive for a 6-1 margin in the fifth as the Cardinals won for the 11th time in 14 games since the All-Star break, including their last five. The Pirates have lost 11 of 13.
Mets 4, Padres 0
NEW YORK — Jacob deGrom pitched seven innings of four-hit ball while getting a rare bit of first-inning run support, and New York beat San Diego.
DeGrom (6-7) struck out nine and walked one on 105 pitches in the matinee, extending his scoreless streak to 17 innings. The ace from the Sunshine State has a 1.86 ERA in 52 day games, best in the majors since at least 1913 for pitchers with at least 200 innings.
5-time All-Star Tulowitzki retires after leg injuries
BOSTON — Troy Tulowitzki, a five-time All-Star with the Colorado Rockies who has missed most of the past two seasons with leg injuries, announced his retirement on Thursday, more than three months after he played in his last game for the New York Yankees.
Tulowitzki was NL Rookie of the Year runner-up in 2007, when he helped the Rockies reach the World Series for the only time in franchise history. He finished in the top 10 of the NL MVP voting three straight years from 2009-11; in all, he received MVP votes in six seasons.
