CINCINNATI -- Tucker Barnhart hit two of Cincinnati's five home runs, Aristides Aquino included one among his three hits and came up with a clutch catch as the Reds beat the Los Angeles Angels 8-4 on Tuesday night to complete a sweep of their two-game interleague series.
José Iglesias hit a two-run homer and Eugenio Suárez added a solo shot, helping Cincinnati overcome home runs by Justin Upton and Mike Trout and send the Angels to their sixth consecutive loss, matching their season-worst losing streak.
Astros 11, Rockies 6
HOUSTON -- Zack Greinke labored through six innings but wound up with a win in his Astros debut as Houston hit four home runs to beat Colorado.
Athletics 11, Cubs 4
CHICAGO -- Cubs lefty Jon Lester was tagged for a career high-tying 11 runs in only four innings, with Dustin Garneau and Stephen Piscotty hitting three-run homers that led Oakland to the romp.
Brewers 4, Pirates 3
PITTSBURGH -- Yasmani Grandal had two doubles and an RBI and Milwaukee, without a resting Christian Yelich, beat Pittsburgh.
Mets 5, Marlins 0
NEW YORK -- Zack Wheeler pitched eight efficient innings, Wilson Ramos and Pete Alonso homered, and New York beat Miami for its 12th win in 13 games.
Rays 7, Blue Jays 610 innings
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Kevin Kiermaier scored the winning run on a wild pitch with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning and Tampa Bay came back from a six-run deficit to beat Toronto.
Royals 6, Red Sox 2
BOSTON -- Jorge Soler hit a pair of long two-run homers over the Green Monster, Jakob Junis pitched six effective innings and Kansas City snapped its seven-game losing streak by beating Boston.
White Sox 5, Tigers 3, Game 1
DETROIT -- José Abreu homered and drove in three runs and Dylan Cease pitched five solid innings to lift Chicago to victory in the first game of a doubleheader.
