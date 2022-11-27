Sasser, cold-shooting No. 2 Houston outlast Kent State 49-44

HOUSTON — Marcus Sasser scored 19 points, J’Wan Roberts added 11 points and 14 rebounds, and No. 2 Houston held on to beat Kent State 49-44 on Saturday and give itself an opportunity to take over the No. 1 ranking.
Sasser was 8 of 8 from the free-throw line to overcome a 5-of-16 shooting performance, including 1 of 10 on 3-pointers. Houston (6-0) shot 32% from the floor and was 2 of 17 on 3s.
“That’s the first time all year someone has punched us in the mouth,” Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said. “We’re used to punching other people in the mouth around here.”
Sampson, who won his 705th career game, has never had a team ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25.
The Cougars’ defense carried them, holding the Golden Flashes to 24% shooting, including 6 of 29 from beyond the arc. Houston outrebounded Kent State 56-33 and held a 28-18 advantage in points in the paint.
3 guards lead No. 4 Texas to a 91-54 victory over UTRGV
AUSTIN, Texas — Sir’Jabari Rice scored 19 points, Marcus Carr had 18 and Tyrese Hunter 17 to lead No. 4 Texas to a 91-54 win over Texas Rio Grande Valley on Saturday.
The three guards combined to hit 20 of 36 field goal attempts, including nine 3-pointers.
Just as importantly, Texas (5-0) received a boost from Dylan Disu, a 6-foot-9 senior who had 10 rebounds, a career-tying five blocks, four assists, three steals and six points in 20 minutes. Disu, the tallest Longhorn, seemed to think his rebounding was most important because he averaged 2.5 boards through four games.
Texas induced 22 UTRGV turnovers, turning them into 28 points. The Vaqueros scored just six points off 11 Texas turnovers.
“Points off turnovers, that was the difference in the game,” UTRGV coach Matt Figger said.
TCU beats No. 25 Iowa to win Emerald Coast Classic tourney
NICEVILLE, Fla. — Micah Peavy scored 16 points and Mike Miles Jr. added 15 in his second game back from an injury to lead TCU over No. 25 Iowa, 79-66, in the Emerald Coast Classic championship game on Saturday night.
Miles, the Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year, was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. The point guard returned to action in the semifinal round Friday after missing two games with a left foot injury.
The Horned Frogs (5-1) broke open what had been a nip-and-tuck battle up until about three minutes into the second half, when TCU went on a 13-4 run to grab a 58-43 lead. TCU coach Jamie Dixon credited his team’s defense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.