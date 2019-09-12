DENVER — Antonio Senzatela pitched six strong innings for his first win in two months, Ian Desmond hit a go-ahead home run and the Colorado Rockies beat the St. Louis Cardinals, 2-1, Wednesday night.
It was the second straight 2-1 victory for the Rockies, who ensured their first series win over the Cardinals since taking two of three from St. Louis May 26-28, 2017.
Tony Wolters had two hits, including an RBI double. Paul Goldschmidt had an RBI double for the Cardinals’ run.
Senzatela (9-10) allowed a run on four hits. He struck out five and walked two in his first win since July 14. It was an abrupt reversal of form for Senzatela, who entered 0-3 with a 15.83 ERA since returning Aug. 25 from a stint with Triple-A Albuquerque.
Dakota Hudson (15-7) pitched nearly as well, allowing two runs on four hits in six innings. He struck out seven and walked five, one intentionally, and saw his career-high five-game winning streak snapped.
Nationals 6, Twins 2
MINNEAPOLIS — Ryan Zimmerman homered and drove in three runs in support of Stephen Strasburg, who gave Washington six strong innings to beat Minnesota.
Braves 3, Phillies 1
PHILADELPHIA — Tyler Flowers hit a three-run homer, Dallas Keuchel struck out eight in six innings and the NL East-leading Atlanta beat Philadelphia.
Mets 9, Diamondbacks 0
NEW YORK — Todd Frazier and Jeff McNeil each homered twice, helping surging New York stun Diamondbacks ace Robbie Ray and beat Arizona.
Brewers 7, Marlins 5
MIAMI — Mike Moustakas homered twice, including a tiebreaking, two-run shot in the ninth inning as Milwaukee defeated Miami.
Indians 4, Angels 3
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Carlos Santana and Francisco Lindor homered, Carlos Carrasco won in relief and Cleveland defeated Los Angeles.
Athletics 5, Astros 3
HOUSTON — Sean Murphy and Marcus Semien homered, hyped pitching prospect Jesús Luzardo looked sharp in his major league debut, and Oakland beat Houston.
Orioles 7, Dodgers 3
BALTIMORE — Jonathan Villar hit a tiebreaking, record-setting three-run homer in the seventh inning, and Baltimore beat Los Angeles to end a six-game losing streak.
Royals 8, White Sox 6
CHICAGO — Jorge Soler hit a pair of two-run homers, leading Kansas City over Chicago.
Blue Jays 8, Red Sox 0
TORONTO — Trent Thornton and three others combined on a two-hitter, Teoscar Hernández and Rowdy Tellez homered, and Toronto beat Boston.
Brewers: No update yet on Yelich’s broken kneecap
MIAMI — The Milwaukee Brewers say there’s no update yet on Christian Yelich’s broken right kneecap.
Yelich was back in Milwaukee on Wednesday for further tests, a day after the reigning NL MVP was hurt when he fouled a ball off himself during a game in Miami.
The team said after Tuesday night’s 4-3 loss that the star outfielder would miss the rest of the regular season. They didn’t say whether Yelich might be able to return for the playoffs that begin Oct. 1 if they make it that far — Milwaukee is one game behind the Chicago Cubs for the second NL wild-card spot.
Yelich hit .329 with 44 home runs and 97 RBIs along with 30 stolen bases. He was leading the majors in slugging percentage and OPS when he was hurt.
MLB sets record for
most home runs in a season
Major League Baseball hitters have punctuated a power-packed year by shattering the record for most home runs in a season.
Jonathan Villar of the Baltimore Orioles connected Wednesday night for the 6,106th homer. That topped the mark of 6,105 set in 2017.
There are plenty more to come, too — the record was broken with 18 days left in the regular season. The rise in home runs during recent seasons has been tied to changes in the baseballs that have made them fly farther.
New York Mets rookie Pete Alonso leads the majors with 47 home runs.
The Minnesota Twins top the majors with 277 after Jorge Polanco connected in the third inning against Washington ace Stephen Strasburg at Target Field. The Twins’ total is the most for a team in a single season.
In August, big league batters broke the monthly home run record for the third time this year when they hit 1,228 home runs, the Elias Sports Bureau said. That surpassed the 1,142 in June and 1,135 in May.
There were 5,585 home runs last year.
In 2017, Alex Gordon hit the record-breaking 5,694th homer of the season. That topped the mark set in 2000 at the height of the Steroids Era.
