DENVER — Antonio Senzatela pitched six strong innings for his first win in two months, Ian Desmond hit a go-ahead home run and the Colorado Rockies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 Wednesday night.
It was the second straight 2-1 victory for the Rockies, who ensured their first series win over the Cardinals since taking two of three from St. Louis May 26-28, 2017.
Tony Wolters had two hits, including an RBI double. Paul Goldschmidt had an RBI double for the Cardinals' run.
Senzatela (9-10) allowed a run on four hits. He struck out five and walked two in his first win since July 14. It was an abrupt reversal of form for Senzatela, who entered 0-3 with a 15.83 ERA since returning Aug. 25 from a stint with Triple-A Albuquerque.
Dakota Hudson (15-7) pitched nearly as well, allowing two runs on four hits in six innings. He struck out seven and walked five, one intentionally, and saw his career-high five-game winning streak snapped.
