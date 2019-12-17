All-Star pitcher Wade Miley and the Cincinnati Reds have agreed to a $15 million, two-year contact, a person familiar with deal told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday night because the agreement had not been announced.
Miley, a 33-year-old left-hander, was 14-6 with a 3.98 ERA in 33 starts for the AL champion Houston Astros.
He had a $4.5 million base salary and earned $500,000 in performance bonuses. He made just one postseason appearance, allowing three runs and four hits over 2 2/3 innings in the Game 3 Division Series loss to Tampa Bay.
Miley is 85-82 with a 4.23 ERA in nine seasons for Arizona (2011-14), Boston (2015), Seattle (2016), Baltimore (2016-17), Milwaukee (2018) and Houston.
He was an All-Star in 2012, when he went 16-11.
Miley would join a rotation that includes Luis Castillo, Trevor Bauer, Sonny Gray and Anthony DeSclafani.
