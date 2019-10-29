Steelers overcome slow start, top winless Dolphins

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers stopped beating themselves long enough to keep the Miami Dolphins winless.
James Conner ran for 145 yards and a touchdown, and Mason Rudolph overcame a shaky start to throw for 251 yards and two scores as the Steelers pulled away for a 27-14 victory on Monday night.
Pittsburgh (3-4) spotted the Dolphins (0-7) a 14-point first quarter lead before steadying itself to win consecutive games for the first time since ripping off six straight in the middle of last season. Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, acquired in a trade with Miami last month, picked off Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick twice, and Pittsburgh forced four turnovers in all to avoid an embarrassing loss that would have effectively ended the competitive portion of its season.
Rudolph completed 20 of 36 passes, including a 45-yard touchdown to rookie Diontae Johnson late in the second quarter and a 26-yard strike to JuJu Smith-Schuster in the third quarter that put the Steelers in control. Smith-Schuster caught five passes for 103 yards, his first 100-yard game of the year.
Ryan Fitzpatrick passed for 190 yards with two touchdowns and two picks, but a rare hot start couldn't prevent Miami from staying winless through seven games for the first time since 2011. The Dolphins have dropped 10 straight dating back to last season.
Rudolph stressed he wasn't worried about the long-term effects of a frightening concussion he suffered against Baltimore on Oct. 6, when he was knocked unconscious from a helmet-to-helmet hit by Ravens safety Earl Thomas. Still, playing for the first time in three weeks, he looked shaky at best and completely out of sorts at worst during an ugly opening quarter that saw the Dolphins grab their first two-touchdown lead over any opponent in more than a year.
INJURIES
Dolphins: Howard's return was brief. He left in the second half after aggravating his knee injury. ... CB Ken Webster left with an ankle injury in the first half and did not return.
Steelers: Conner left in the fourth quarter with an upper-body injury. ... Ramon Foster (concussion) exited with a concussion in the first half and did not return. ... RB Benny Snell left with an ankle injury in the third quarter.
UP NEXT
Dolphins: Welcome the New York Jets (1-6) next Sunday. Miami swept the Jets last season.
Steelers: Host Indianapolis (5-2) next Sunday. Pittsburgh has won each of its last five meetings with the Colts.
Cardinals acquire Drake from Dolphins
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Suddenly short on running backs, the Cardinals have traded for help.
Arizona acquired Kenyan Drake from the Miami Dolphins for a conditional sixth-round pick in 2020 on Monday, giving the Cardinals (3-4-1) a healthy backfield option heading into Thursday's game against the undefeated San Francisco 49ers (7-0).
It remains to be seen how quickly Drake can adjust to the new offense with just a few practice days. The Cardinals are optimistic.
"From what I've heard, he's a smart player and he's eager to learn," Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "We'll give him enough to where he can execute at a high level. We're excited -- he's an explosive back, can do it all out of the backfield and I know he's fired up to get this opportunity."
The 25-year-old Drake is in his fourth season and gives the Cardinals an experienced player at the banged-up running back position.
Starter David Johnson has missed most of the past two weeks with an ankle injury and backup Chase Edmonds injured his hamstring in the team's 31-9 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
Kingsbury said Edmonds was "doubtful" for Thursday's game but didn't know if he'd be out longer. Edmonds had the best game of his career with 126 yards rushing and three touchdowns in a win over the New York Giants on Oct. 20.
Drake has played in six games this season, running for 174 yards and averaging 3.7 yards per carry.
"He's explosive, I know that," quarterback Kyler Murray said. "Playmaker. I'm glad we got him and I think we'll be fine. Obviously, with Chase going down and Dave being hurt, I trust our guys will step up, make plays and I think they will."
Drake had some good moments with the Dolphins -- including last year's Miami Miracle when he scored a last-second touchdown to beat the Patriots after multiple laterals -- but he was splitting carries with Mark Walton this season during an 0-6 start.
Whisenhunt fired as Chargers O-coordinator
COSTA MESA, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Chargers fired offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt on Monday night, shaking up the coaching staff after a disappointing first half of the season.
Coach Anthony Lynn said in a statement that it was not an easy decision to let go of Whisenhunt, but that he felt a change was necessary. Lynn did not name an interim coordinator, but he did run Buffalo's offense during most of the 2016 season before coming to Los Angeles in 2017. The Chargers' next game is against Green Bay on Sunday.
Considered by some to be a Super Bowl contender before the season, the Chargers are 3-5. They needed a missed 41-yard field goal as time expired to beat Chicago 17-16 on Sunday and snap a three-game skid.
Lynn said as recently as two weeks ago that there weren't any disagreements during games between him and his assistants.
"Every plan -- offense, defense and special teams -- crosses my desk before it goes to those players. If there was a disagreement, it would be handled right then and there, not on Sunday," he said.
Los Angeles is ranked 17th in the league in total offense and 28th in rushing. The Chargers have gained less than 40 yards on the ground in four straight games. According to Pro Football Reference, they are the first team since the 1946 Detroit Lions to accomplish that dubious feat.
The running game has been ineffective despite the return of Melvin Gordon, who missed two months while holding out. The two-time Pro Bowler is averaging 2.6 yards per carry and has only one run over 10 yards in four games. He also had a fumble at the goal line on a potential game-winning touchdown on the final drive of a 23-20 loss to Tennessee on Oct. 20.
Injuries on the offensive line haven't helped. Left tackle Russell Okung missed the first seven games with blood clots and center Mike Pouncey suffered a season-ending neck injury on Oct. 6 against Denver.
Philip Rivers is tied for sixth in the league in interceptions with seven after throwing 12 last season.
The Chargers have also been plagued by problems in the red zone. They have five turnovers in goal-to-go situations, including three at the 1-yard line. And they've had six touchdowns nullified because of penalties or replay reversals, including two on the final drive against Tennessee.
Lynn also has not been happy with his team's slow starts. The Chargers have been outscored by 28 points in the first quarter in their last four games and have committed four turnovers. Both are second-worst in the league in October.
