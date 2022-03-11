Strong start pushes LSU to a 76-68 win over Mizzou in SEC

TAMPA, Fla. — Tari Eason led five players in double figures and fifth-seeded LSU used a big start to roll to a 76-68 win over 12th-seeded Missouri in the second round of the Southeastern Conference tournament on Thursday.
Xavier Pinson and Darius Days combined for LSU’s first 14 points and a 10-point lead, and when Eason hit a jumper with less than five minutes to go in the first half, LSU was up 34-9.
Days had 10 of his 16 points in the first half and Pinson had all 11 of his. Efton Reid added 12 points and Eric Gaines had 11 for LSU (22-10), which plays fourth-seeded and 15th-ranked Arkansas in the quarterfinals on Friday.
No. 10 Mississippi State 73, No. 7 South Carolina 51
TAMPA, Fla. — Tolu Smith scored 20 points with 12 rebounds and 10th-seeded Mississippi State dominated the second half in beating seventh-seeded South Carolina 73-51 in a second-round SEC tournament game Thursday.
Smith was 8-of-14 shooting in collecting his fourth double-double this season for the Bulldogs (18-14), who will take on two-seed and ninth-ranked Tennessee in Friday’s quarterfinals.
Iverson Molinar added 19 points though it came on only 6-of-20 shooting. Shakeel Moore added 12 points and five assists. Andersson Garcia had 12 rebounds.
No. 11 Vanderbilt 82, No. 6 Alabama 76
TAMPA, Fla. — Scottie Pippen Jr. scored 26 points, Myles Stute added 18 and 11th-seeded Vanderbilt rallied from a 15-point second-half deficit to upset six-seed and defending SEC tournament champ Alabama 82-76 Thursday night.
Alabama (19-13) beat Vanderbilt 74-72 on Feb. 22 and Pippen declared after Vanderbilt’s win over Georgia on Wednesday that the Tide was “beatable.” And with his famous father in the stands, he proved himself right, helping to send the Commodores (17-15) into Friday’s quarterfinals against third-seeded and fifth-ranked Kentucky.
Texas A&M 83, Florida 80
TAMPA, Fla. — Hassan Diarra drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 0.4 seconds left in overtime to give Texas A&M an 83-80 win over Florida in the second round of the Southeastern Conference tournament on Thursday.
After finding his driving lane cut off, Tyrece Radford passed the ball out to Diarra, who took one dribble to his left before his shot rattled through the rim. Diarra was a 17.9% 3-pointer shooter during the SEC season.
ACC
Virginia Tech 87, No. 2 Notre Dame 80
NEW YORK — Keve Aluma tossed in 20 points, Storm Murphy scored 16 and Virginia Tech hit eight straight free throws in the final 46 seconds to beat No. 2 seed Notre Dame 87-80 in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament on Thursday night.
Justyn Mutts added 11 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the seventh-seeded Hokies (21-12), who beat the Fighting Irish (22-10) for a fourth straight time. Sean Pedulla had 13 points off the bench, while Nahiem Alleyne scored 12.
No.7 Duke 88, Syracuse 79
NEW YORK — No. 7 Duke began coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament with a tougher-than-expected 88-79 victory Thursday over ninth-seeded Syracuse, which was playing without suspended star Buddy Boeheim.
Wendell Moore Jr. scored 26 points and Jeremy Roach had 17 in the second half as top-seeded Duke (27-5) hung on to advance to Friday’s semifinals at Barclays Center against the winner of Miami-Boston College.
Coming off a jarring loss to end the regular season against North Carolina in Coach K’s Cameron send off, Duke looked like a team still trying to find its March form.
The Blue Devils couldn’t shake the Orange until they closed the game on a 10-0 run.
No. 4 Miami 71, No.13 Boston College 69
NEW YORK — Jordan Miller scored on a transition layup as time ran out in overtime to give fourth-seeded Miami a 71-69 win over 13th-seeded Boston College in an Atlantic Coast Conference tournament quarterfinal Thursday.
BC took possession with 33.7 seconds left in overtime but Makai Ashton-Langford’s shot in the paint was short. Sam Waardenburg grabbed the rebound and passed to Charlie Moore who hit a streaking Miller for the game-winner.
No. 25 UNC 63, Virginia 43
NEW YORK — Brady Manek outscored Virginia in the first half on the way to 21 points and No. 25 North Carolina cruised into the Atlantic Coast Conference semifinals with a 63-43 victory Thursday night.
The third-seeded Tar Heels (24-8) will face seventh-seeded Virginia Tech (19-13) on Friday night in Barclays Center, having won 12 of 14.
The sixth-seeded Cavaliers leave Brooklyn with an ignominious record. They scored just 13 points in the first half against UNC, the fewest in the first half of an ACC Tournament game in the shot-clock era.
BIG EAST
No. 20 UConn 62, Seton Hall 52
NEW YORK — R.J. Cole and Tyrese Martin each scored 17 points to lead No. 20 Connecticut into the Big East Tournament semifinals with a 62-52 win over Seton Hall on Thursday night.
The Huskies (23-8) won in front of their former coach, Hall of Famer Jim Calhoun, who received a roaring ovation from the legion of local, vocal fans who traveled to Madison Square Garden.
Calhoun won three national championships all under the Big East banner, his last one in 2011 — also the same year the Huskies won their last Big East Tournament championship. It was also 12 years to the day that former Huskies guard Kemba Walker hit his stepback jumper at the buzzer to stun Pitt and send the UConn into the Big East semis.
No. 11 Providence 65, Butler 61
NEW YORK — Al Durham drained a go-ahead 3-pointer with 41 seconds left for his first basket of the game, and No. 11 Providence barely got past pesky Butler 65-61 in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals Thursday.
Nate Watson scored a season-high 26 points for the top-seeded Friars (25-4), who avoided an early exit at Madison Square Garden after winning the first regular-season conference championship in school history.
Creighton 74, Marquette 63
NEW YORK — Ryan Hawkins scored 18 points and Ryan Kalkbrenner had 14 points and nine rebounds as Creighton beat Marquette 74-63 in the Big East Conference tournament quarterfinals Thursday.
Arthur Kaluma also scored 14 points for Creighton (21-10). Trey Alexander had 11 points, eight assists and six rebounds.
Darryl Morsell had 18 points for the Golden Eagles (19-12). Justin Lewis added 17 points and seven rebounds.
No. 8 Villanova 66, St. John’s 65
NEW YORK — Brandon Slater made the go-ahead free throws with 2.8 seconds left and No. 8 Villanova barely squeezed into the Big East Tournament semifinals, overcoming a 17-point deficit in the second half to beat St. John’s 66-65 on Thursday night.
Caleb Daniels scored 19 points for the second-seeded Wildcats (24-7), who will play 20th-ranked and third-seeded UConn or sixth-seeded Seton Hall on Friday night at Madison Square Garden.
Justin Moore had 15 points and two-time conference player of the year Collin Gillespie added 14 for Villanova, nearly knocked out quickly for the second consecutive season.
BIG 12
Oklahoma 72, No. 3 Baylor 67
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Umoja Gibson scored 14 points, including a crucial three-point play with less than a minute to go, and Oklahoma rallied in the second half for a 72-67 victory over third-ranked Baylor in the Big 12 quarterfinals Thursday night.
Jacob Groves added 15 points, Marvin Johnson made two foul shots with five seconds left to finish with 12, and the Sooners (18-14) avenged two regular-season losses to the Bears with a win that could go a long way toward an NCAA Tournament bid.
They’ll play No. 14 Texas Tech or Iowa State in the Big 12 semifinals Friday night.
No. 14 Texas Tech 72, Iowa State 41
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 18 points and No. 14 Texas Tech rolled to a 72-41 rout of sloppy, mistake-prone Iowa State on Thursday night in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals.
Kevin McCullar added 11 points, and Adonis Arms and Kevin Obanar had 10 apiece for the third-seeded Red Raiders (24-8). They built a 39-20 halftime lead and cruised into a semifinal showdown with No. 7 seed Oklahoma on Friday night.
TCU 65, No. 22 Texas 60
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Damion Baugh led TCU on a frantic second-half comeback, Eddie Lampkin provided the go-ahead bucket with 39 seconds left, and the Horned Frogs rallied from a 20-point deficit to beat No. 22 Texas 65-60 on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament.
Baugh finished with 17 points, and Mike Miles overcame an ankle injury and a dreadful first half to add 13 points as fifth-seeded TCU (20-11) rode its school-record fifth win over a ranked team this season into a semifinal matchup with No. 6 Kansas or West Virginia on Friday.
No. 6 KU 87, West Virginia 63
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ochai Agbaji led sixth-ranked Kansas with 18 points, West Virginia coach Bob Huggins picked up two technical fouls and was ejected 10 minutes into the game, and the Jayhawks cruised past the Mountaineers 87-63 on Thursday in the Big 12 Tournament.
The top-seeded Jayhawks (26-6), who also beat the Mountaineers twice in the regular season, will play fifth-seeded TCU on Friday night for a spot in the title game. The Horned Frogs rallied from 20 down to beat No. 22 Texas earlier in the day.
BIG TEN
Indiana 74, Michigan 69
Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half, Xavier Johnson had 17 points, eight rebounds and seven assists and No. 9 seed Indiana closed on a 31-9 run to rally past eighth-seeded Michigan in the second round of the Big Ten Conference tournament.
Michigan led by 17 points on an Eli Brooks basket with 12:52 remaining but the Wolverines would not make another field goal until the 1:42 mark.
Jackson-Davis made two free throws with 5:39 remaining in the second half to give Indiana its first lead, 63-62, since it was 7-6 with 15:50 remaining before halftime. The free throws capped a 20-2 run that saw Jackson-Davis throw down two momentum-changing dunks on back-to-back possessions, off nice assists from Trey Galloway and Johnson.
No. 7 Michigan State 76, No. 10 Maryland 72
INDIANAPOLIS — Freshman Max Christie scored 16 points, Gabe Brown added 13 points and No. 7 seed Michigan State nearly blew a 20-point second-half lead before holding off No. 10 seed Maryland 76-72 on Thursday night in the second round of the Big Ten Conference tournament.
Michigan State had a 20-point lead with 13:04 remaining after opening the second half on a 12-3 run. But the Spartans really struggled taking care of the ball late against Maryland’s full-court pressure.
Michigan State turned it over 11 times in the second half — seven in the final 2:26.
No. 11 Penn State 71, No. 6 Ohio State 68
INDIANAPOLIS — Sam Sessoms scored 18 points and No. 11 seed Penn State rallied from an 11-point deficit in the second half to beat sixth-seeded Ohio State 71-68 on Thursday night in the second round of the Big Ten tournament.
The Nittany Lions ended a four-game skid against Ohio State and advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2018, where they will face No. 3 seed and ninth-ranked Purdue.
Penn State (14-16) used a 14-3 run for their first lead of the game, 56-54, with about six minutes to play. Joey Brunk’s jumper for Ohio State tied it then Sessom’s three-point play gave the Nittany Lions the lead for good.
No. 24 Iowa 112, Northwestern 76
INDIANAPOLIS — Keegan Murray scored 26 points, Jordan Bohannon had 17 and No. 24 Iowa beat Northwestern 112-76 in Thursday’s Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.
Murray was 11 of 16 from the field and also had eight rebounds as the Hawkeyes (23-9) delivered a historic performance in coach Fran McCaffery’s 400th game. They broke single-game tourney records for points, field goals (43) and 3-point baskets (19).
Maryland set the previous scoring record of 97 points in March 2016. Ohio State made 37 field goals in March 2012, and Illinois twice made 14 3s in tourney games in 2016 and 2018.
PAC 12
ARIZONA 84, STANFORD 80
LAS VEGAS — Arizona spent much of the season winning lopsided games with one of the nation’s best offenses.
The Wildcats faced a rare opposing offensive onslaught to open the Pac-12 Tournament by a hot-shooting Stanford team and a forward who couldn’t seem to miss.
Arizona found a way to win in a good starting point for what the Wildcats hope is a long postseason run.
Christian Koloko scored 24 points, Bennedict Mathurin added 20 and No. 2 Arizona held off Stanford in Thursday’s quarterfinals.
”It was good to get tested today,” Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said. “Obviously, Stanford gave us everything we wanted and then some. I love this time of year. I love coaching in these games. They mean a lot. You’ve got to win or go home.”
COLORADO 80, OREGON 69
LAS VEGAS — Evan Battey had 19 points and 12 rebounds, Jabari Walker added 18 points and 16 rebounds for his 17th double-double this season and fourth-seeded Colorado beat No. 5 seed.
Colorado (21-10) advances to the semifinals on Friday for the third time in four seasons, and will try to beat top-seeded and second-ranked Arizona for a second time this season after winning 79-63 at home on Feb. 26.
No. 13 UCLA 75, WASHINGTON STATE 65
LAS VEGAS — UCLA sputtered through the start of its Pac-12 quarterfinal game, shots clanging, passes off the mark.
Jules Bernard kick-started the Bruins. Jaime Jacquez Jr. provided the finishing flourish.
Bernard scored 10 of his 19 points during a key first-half run and Jacquez had 17 of his 23 in the second, lifting No. 13 UCLA to a win over Washington State on Thursday night.
