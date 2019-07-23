Suarez powers Reds past Brewers

MILWAUKEE -- Eugenio Suarez hit a pair of home runs, including a two-run, go-ahead shot in the ninth inning off Jeremy Jeffress as the Reds rallied for a 6-5 victory over the Brewers on Monday night.
Suarez had given Cincinnati a 4-1 lead when he took Adrian Houser deep with two out in the seventh.
The Brewers took the lead right back an inning later when Tyler Saladino connected on a first-pitch fastball from Rasiel Iglesias for his second grand slam in as many days, snapping an 0-for-8 drought with runners in scoring position for Milwaukee.
With Josh Hader unavailable after working in each of Milwaukee's last two contests, Jeffress (3-3) got the call for the ninth. He struck out pinch-hitter Derek Dietrich to open the inning before giving up a single to Nick Senzel, putting the tying run aboard.
Senzel moved to second on Joey Votto's groundout to bring up Suarez, who sent Jeffress' second offering, a fastball right down the middle, to left for his ninth home run of the month and 27th of the season.
Wandy Peralta (1-1) pitched a perfect inning to get the victory while Jared Hughes got the final out to earn his first save.
Reds starter Sonny Gray went six innings and allowed just a run on four hits and two walks while strikring out seven. He's allowed two or fewer runs while working at least six innings in each of his last five starts.
Cardinals 6, Pirates 510 innings
PITTSBURGH -- Paul Goldschmidt hit his fifth career grand slam in the top of the 10th and right fielder Jose Martinez threw out the tying run at the plate to help St. Louis beat Pittsburgh.
Goldschmidt took an offering from Clay Holmes (1-1) and sent it to the concourse that runs behind the wall in right-center field as the streaking Cardinals improved to 8-3 since the All-Star break. Goldschmidt's 19th home run of the season was just enough after St. Louis closer Carlos Martinez nearly let a four-run cushion get away.
Red Sox 9, Rays 4
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- J.D. Martinez homered and drove in four runs, including an RBI double in the ninth inning following Tampa Bay's curious decision to put a position player on the mound, and Boston beat the Rays.
Despite cutting the lead to five, Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash sent out rookie infielder Mike Brosseau to pitch the ninth. Brosseau, who started the game at second base, allowed doubles to Xander Bogaerts and Martinez. He was the fifth player to pitch for the Rays in the game.
Major League Baseball and the players union agreed in March on a rule change for 2020 prohibiting position players from pitching through the ninth inning unless the player's team is winning or losing by six or more runs.
Astros 11, Athletics 1
HOUSTON -- Gerrit Cole pitched seven strong innings and Aledmys Diaz, Yordan Alvarez and Yuli Gurriel homered as Houston jumped on Homer Bailey for nine runs early and sailed to victory.
Twins 8, Yankees 6
MINNEAPOLIS -- Mitch Garver hit two of Minnesota's five home runs, and the Twins held on for an 8-6 victory over New York after a tone-setting triple play in the first inning of a series opener between AL division leaders.
Jorge Polanco, Nelson Cruz and Max Kepler also went deep, giving the Twins their eighth game with five or more homers this season. All but Garver's second solo shot came off starter CC Sabathia (5-5), who lasted only four innings.
Indians 7, Blue Jays 3
TORONTO -- Mike Clevinger pitched seven innings to win his third straight decision, Oscar Mercado homered and tripled, and surging Cleveland beat Toronto to improve to 13-3 in July.
Francisco Lindor drove in a pair of runs and Jason Kipnis had two hits and scored twice for the Indians, who are a major league-best 29-11 since June 4.
White Sox 9, Marlins 1
CHICAGO -- Ivan Nova kept up his mastery of the Marlins, pitching a four-hitter that led Chicago over Miami.
Skaggs remembered and praised at memorial
SANTA MONICA, Calif. -- Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs has been remembered at a memorial service as a beloved son, husband, teammate and friend whose upbeat personality brought joy to everyone around him.
Skaggs' teammates and family gathered at a Catholic church in his native Santa Monica on Monday to remember Skaggs, who was found dead in his hotel room in Texas on July 1. He died just short of his 28th birthday.
Hundreds of attendees laughed and cried at the eulogies from 14 speakers, including Angels current pitcher Andrew Heaney. The final speaker was Carli Skaggs, the pitcher's wife.
The current Angels were joined by former team members including manager Mike Scioscia, Jered Weaver, Garrett Richards and David Freese.
Brewers' Woodruff could miss 6 weeks
MILWAUKEE -- All-Star pitcher Brandon Woodruff could miss up to six weeks with a left oblique strain, Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Monday.
The right-hander allowed four runs in three innings against Arizona on Sunday before exiting after throwing two pitches in the fourth.
He underwent an MRI and was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday.
Right-handed reliever Burch Smith was recalled from Triple-A San Antonio.
"Less than 24 hours out, we're looking at six weeks. That's probably our best guess," Counsell said. "Kind of what we expected. Obviously, that's significant and he's going to miss some time. He'll do his best and we'll do our best to get him back as fast as we can."
Woodruff (11-3, 3.75 ERA) has been the most effective starter for the Brewers, who entered Monday's game at 53-48 and are two games behind the Cubs in the Central Division. Milwaukee is 16-4 in games he started.
Woodruff's 11 victories are tied for second in the N.L. He leads the Brewers in victories, innings pitched (1172/3), and strikeouts (136). Woodruff also was hitting .267 with four doubles and four RBI and was used a pinch-hitter five times.
