NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ryan Tannehill and the rest of the banged-up Tennessee Titans know opposing defenses start game plans around stopping two-time NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry.
Turns out an aching Tannehill and a patchwork defense were more than enough against the struggling Denver Broncos.
Tannehill returned after missing the last two games with a sprained ankle by throwing two touchdown passes to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as the Titans rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat the Broncos 17-10 on Sunday.
The Titans (6-3) won for the sixth time in seven games. Tannehill appeared rusty early as the Titans fell behind 10-0 in the second quarter and were trailing 208-53 in total yards shortly before halftime.
Denver came in rested off a bye, not that it helped as the Broncos (3-6) now have lost five of six.
VIKINGS 33, BILLS 30
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Patrick Peterson intercepted Josh Allen with 1:12 left in overtime to finally end a sloppy, yet thrilling back-and-forth game between two of the NFL’s best teams, and the Minnesota Vikings completed their rally from a 17-point second-half deficit to beat the Buffalo Bills 33-30 on Sunday.
The Vikings took advantage of three turnovers by Allen in the fourth quarter and overtime, pulling ahead late in regulation when he mishandled a snap and fumbled in the end zone.
PACKERS 31, COWBOYS 28, OT
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes to rookie Christian Watson and led a 55-yard drive in overtime to set up Mason Crosby’s game-winning field goal, and Green Bay stopped a five-game skid, beating former coach Mike McCarthy and Dallas.
Green Bay (4-6) trailed 28-14 in the fourth quarter before Rodgers led two long drives that ended with scoring passes to Watson.
BUCCANEERS 21, SEAHAWKS 16
MUNICH — Tom Brady stayed undefeated abroad by throwing two touchdown passes as Tampa Bay beat Seattle in the first regular-season game played in Germany.
Brady connected with Julio Jones and Chris Godwin on scoring passes and Leonard Fournette ran one in as the Bucs (5-5) improved to .500 and snapped Seattle’s four-game winning streak.
COLTS 25, RAIDERS 20
LAS VEGAS — Matt Ryan got his starting job back under TV analyst-turned-interim coach Jeff Saturday, and the veteran quarterback delivered a 35-yard touchdown pass to Parris Campbell to lead Indianapolis past Las Vegas.
The touchdown with 5:07 left came shortly after the 37-year-old quarterback converted a third-and-3 with a 39-yard run to the Raiders 36-yard line.
DOLPHINS 37, BROWNS 17
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tua Tagovailoa maintained his scorching form since his return from a concussion, throwing three touchdown passes as Miami won its fourth straight.
CARDINALS 27, RAMS 17
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Colt McCoy passed for 238 yards in his first start of the season, James Conner rushed for two touchdowns and Arizona hung on to beat Los Angeles, which lost Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp to a possibly serious ankle injury.
In the 34th start of his 13-year career, McCoy went 26 of 37 while patiently running a disciplined offensive game plan for the Cardinals (4-6). Murray sat out with a hamstring injury, but Arizona grinded out a much-needed victory for coach Kliff Kingsbury after losing four of its past five.
GIANTS 24, TEXANS 16
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Daniel Jones threw two touchdown passes, Saquon Barkley ran for 152 yards and a TD and New York beat Houston.
LIONS 31, BEARS 30
CHICAGO — Jamaal Williams scored on a 1-yard run in the closing minutes, Jared Goff threw for 236 yards and a touchdown, and Detroit overcame another spectacular effort by Chicago’s Justin Fields.
CHIEFS 27, JAGUARS 17
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes threw for 331 yards and four touchdowns as Kansas City rolled past Jacksonville.
STEELERS 20, SAINTS 10
PITTSBURGH — Kenny Pickett and George Pickens ran for 1-yard touchdowns and Pittsburgh pulled away from listless New Orleans.
49ERS 22, CHARGERS 16
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Christian McCaffrey ran for the go-ahead touchdown with 7:54 to play, and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Los Angeles Chargers 22-16 Sunday night in their first game back from a bye week.
The Niners (5-4) returned from the midseason break as healthy as they’ve been all season on offense and with hopes of making a second-half run. Their performance against the short-handed Chargers (5-4) was a slog at times but proved to be just enough to come out on top.
