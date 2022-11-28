Iowa State TCU Football

TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) reacts on the sidelines with teammates guards John Lanz (53) and Wes Harris on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 62-14.

 AP Photo/LM Otero

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Third-ranked TCU has a definite route to the playoff after another regular season-ending rout of Iowa State. That is much different from 2014, when the Horned Frogs got left out.

“I know the history with TCU and Iowa State, and big victories, and it didn’t work out particularly well in 2014," first-year Frogs coach Sonny Dykes after their 62-14 win over Iowa State on Saturday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.