ARLINGTON, Texas — Deshaun Watson didn’t get the longer preseason look he wanted against the Dallas Cowboys.
The Houston Texans couldn’t get their quarterback off the field fast enough, especially after running back Lamar Miller was injured on the second play.
Watson didn’t return for a second series after getting dropped twice in three plays. The first play wasn’t a sack because of defensive holding, the second was and resulted in a fumble, the first of four Houston turnovers in a 34-0 exhibition loss to the Cowboys on Saturday night.
Miller was carted off after defensive tackle Maliek Collins slammed into his left leg at the line of scrimmage in what figures to be Miller’s only carry of the preseason. The eighth-year back didn’t play in the first two exhibitions. Early reports indidated the team was fearful he suffered an ACL tear.
Dak Prescott scrambled and threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Michael Gallup while playing the first two series for Dallas. Prescott was 2 of 5 for 22 yards, the three incompletions his first of the preseason.
Tony Pollard, the starting running back with Ezekiel Elliott holding out, stayed an extra series, when the rookie had a 20-yard run to finish with 26 yards on six carries. Alfred Morris, the primary replacement during Elliott’s six-game suspension two years ago, had a 1-yard TD run.
Vikings 20, Cardinals 9
MINNEAPOLIS — Dalvin Cook had an 85-yard touchdown run for Minnesota, the highlight of an otherwise rough first half by the first-team offense in the Vikings’ win.
The ground game was by far the best development of an afternoon when Kirk Cousins went just 3 for 13 for 35 yards while taking two sacks and Kaare Vedvik missed field goals from 43 and 54 yards.
Rookie Kyler Murray, the first overall pick in the draft to whom new coach Kliff Kingsbury and the Cardinals have turned to lead the reconstruction project, was relatively sharp while going 14 for 21 for 137 yards over the five possessions against a Vikings defense that was almost at full strength.
49ers 27, CHIEFS 17
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was impressive in his return to Arrowhead Stadium, and Chiefs counterpart Patrick Mahomes may have been even better, as the 49ers beat Kansas City in their third preseason game Saturday night.
Garoppolo was 14 of 20 for 188 yards while playing the entire first half in a much better showing than his preseason debut against Denver last week. Garoppolo led the 49ers deep into Kansas City territory four times, throwing a nice TD pass to Matt Breida and getting two field goals from Robbie Gould.
It was an encouraging night for Garoppolo on another front: He was able to put to rest any lingering memories from last season, when he tore up his knee during a Week 3 game in Kansas City. Mahomes finished 8 of 10 for 126 yards, highlighted by a 62-yard catch-and-run to Damien Williams in which the Chiefs’ injury-prone running back raced right by the woebegone linebacker covering him.
BEARS 27, COLTS 17
INDIANAPOLIS — On a Saturday evening when Colts quarterback Andrew Luck announced his retirement, the Bears scored 20 unanswered points to win their first preseason game.
Eddy Pinero kicked a pair of field goals, Joey Iyiebuniwe returned a fumble for a touchdown — giving the Bears a 20-17 lead — and Tyler Bray hooked up with Jasper Horsted from 17 yards out for the game’s final score.
Indianapolis (0-3) managed its scores on a touchdown run from Chacrcandrick West, a 46-yard scoring pass from Chad Kelly to Deon Cain, a 91-yard interception return by Deon Bush and an Adam Vinatieri field goal.
Bray finished 11 of 16 for 136 yards, while Kelly was16 of 21 for 209 yards.
SAINTS 28, JETS 13
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Drew Brees threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Michael Thomas to cap his only drive in his preseason debut, and New Orleans defeated the Jets on Saturday night.
Brees didn’t take a snap in the Saints’ first two exhibition games, but Sean Payton gave the 40-year-old quarterback a brief regular-season warmup in this one. And, Brees and the starting offense breezed down the field.
Alvin Kamara had a 25-yard catch on third down, and a 20-yard grab by Thomas two plays later got the Saints (2-1) down to the 23.
On third-and-6, Brees found Thomas in the back-right corner of the end zone with a perfectly placed ball over cornerback Tevaughn Campbell’s head for the touchdown.
Brees finished 4 of 6 for 68 yards and was done for the night, along with the rest of the offensive starters, and was replaced by Teddy Bridgewater.
