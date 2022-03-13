TAMPA, Fla. — Quenton Jackson scored 20 points and eighth-seeded Texas A&M took down a ranked opponent for the second straight day, stunning No. 15 Arkansas 82-64 on Saturday to reach the championship game of the SEC Tournament.
Jackson also had six assists, five rebounds and four steals to pace the Aggies (23-11), who have revived their NCAA Tournament hopes by winning eight of nine games since ending a month-long, eight-game losing streak in February.
Hassan Diarra, whose cutch 3-pointer in the closing seconds of overtime gave the Aggies an 83-80 victory in A&M’s tournament opener, had 12 points. Tyrece Radford and Henry Coleman contributed 12 of 11 points, respectively, after playing key roles in a five-point upset of fourth-ranked Auburn in the quarterfinals.
BIG EAST
NO. 8 VILLANOVA 54, CREIGHTON 48
NEW YORK — Collin Gillespie buried consecutive 3-pointers late in the game that put No. 8 Villanova ahead for good, and the Wildcats beat Creighton 54-48 to win the Big East Tournament championship Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.
Gillespie missed this tournament and the NCAAs last season with a torn ligament in his left knee. But a year later he made the clutch shots in the waning minutes, hitting the go-ahead 3 over the outstretched arm of 7-foot-1 center Ryan Kalkbrenner with 2:44 left.
The 6-foot-3 senior came right back and did it again over Kalkbrenner, the Big East defenseive player of the year, for a 50-45 lead, sending the Wildcats to yet another championship under coach Jay Wright.
BIG 12
NO. 6 KANSAS 74, NO. 14 TEXAS TECH 65
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — David McCormack had 18 points and 11 rebounds, Ochai Agbaji made a pair of clinching foul shots with just over a minute to go, and sixth-ranked Kansas beat No. 14 Texas Tech 74-65 on Saturday night to win the Big 12 Tournament title.
Agbaji finished with 16 points, Christian Braun had 14 and Jalen Wilson and Remy Martin 12 apiece to lead the Jayhawks (27-6), who showcased poise and resilience in the final minutes while the Red Raiders fumbled away a chance at the title.
Texas Tech trailed 63-58 with about 4 minutes to go when Terrence Shannon Jr. was called for charging. Kevin Obanor turned it over on the Red Raiders’ next possession, then stepped over the end line while trying to inbound the ball for another turnover, each of them allowing the Jayhawks to draw away down the stretch.
ACC
NO. 7 VIRGINIA TECH 82, DUKE 67
NEW YORK — For the second straight Saturday night, Duke failed to deliver Coach K a send-off victory.
This time it was Virginia Tech playing party pooper.
Hunter Cattoor scored a career-high 31 points and the seventh-seeded Hokies won the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament for the first time, beating Duke 82-67 on Saturday night to deny Mike Krzyzewski a league title in his final season.
Virginia Tech (23-12) came to Brooklyn in need a of a run to make the NCAA Tournament, and the Hokies became just the second ACC to take the crown with four wins in four days.
The Hokies also are the worst seeded team to win the most-storied conference tournament in college basketball.
CUSA
UAB 82, LOUISIANA TECH 73
FRISCO, Texas — Jordan “Jelly” Walker made 11 of 11 from the free-throw line and finished with 27 points to help UAB beat Louisiana Tech 82-73 on Saturday night in the championship game of the Conference USA tournament to clinch a berth in the NCAA Tournament.
Walker made 6 of 11 from the field and 4 of 7 from 3-point range. Michael Ertel scored 15 points, including three 3-pointers for UAB (27-7). KJ Buffen added 13 points and Tavin Lovan 11.
The Blazers used runs of 14-3 and 14-0 in the first half to take a 19-point lead with 2 minutes left before halftime. Louisiana Tech (24-10) scored the next 11 points to trim its deficit to 43-35 when Kenneth Lofton Jr. scored early in the second half. Lofton scored in the paint and then converted a three-point play with 2:07 remaining to pull the Bulldogs within three points, but Walker answered with two foul shots and they got no closer.
BIG TEN
NO. 24 IOWA 80, INDIANA 77
INDIANAPOLIS — Jordan Bohannon banked in a 3-pointer from just inside the midcourt logo with 0.8 seconds left and No. 24 Iowa rallied to shock ninth-seeded Indiana 80-77 in a Big Ten Tournament semifinal.
With the shot clock running down and the score tied, Bohannon caught a pass on the deep left wing, took three dribbles trying to shake loose and launched the long 3 from straightaway. The ball went off the backboard and through the net, sending him running backward toward the Hoosiers bench.
Keegan Murray scored 32 points as the Hawkeyes (25-9) advanced to Sunday’s championship game. They will play for their first tourney crown since 2006.
NO. 9 PURDUE 75, MICHIGAN 70
INDIANAPOLIS — Jaden Ivey had 22 points and nine rebounds and Eric Hunter Jr. made two back-breaking 3-pointers late in Saturday’s second Big Ten Tournament semifinal to help No. 9 Purdue beat seventh-seeded Michigan State 75-70.
The third-seeded Boilermakers (26-7) face No. 24 Iowa (25-9) on Sunday in their first title game appearance since 2018.
A.J. Hoggard finished with 17 points and 10 assists. Gabe Brown scored 16 for the Spartans (22-12), who had a three-game winning streak snapped. Michigan State hasn’t played in the conference title game since 2019.
PAC12
NO. 2 ARIZONA 84, NO. 13 UCLA 76
LAS VEGAS — Bennedict Mathurin scored 27 points and No. 2 Arizona used a massive second-half run to beat No. 13 UCLA 84-76 on Saturday night, winning the Pac-12 Tournament in coach Tommy Lloyd’s first season.
The Wildcats and Bruins put on a Vegas headlining show worthy of the conference’s top two seeds, trading athletic plays and big runs at the first full-capacity Pac-12 Tournament in three years.
The top-seeded Wildcats (31-4) played their second straight game without point guard Kerr Kriisa due to a sprained right ankle suffered in the quarterfinals against Stanford. His replacement, Justin Kier, was limited to 13 minutes due to foul trouble, depleting Arizona’s depth even more.
AAC
NO. 18 HOUSTON 86, TULANE 66
FORT WORTH, Texas — Kyler Edwards had 20 points with six 3-pointers, big man Josh Carlton added 16 points and 18th-ranked Houston advanced to its fourth consecutive American Athletic Conference championship game Saturday with an 86-66 victory over Tulane.
The Cougars (28-5) matched their win total from last season, when they won their first AAC tournament title and then made it to the Final Four.
Houston played most of the game without first-team all-AAC forward Fabian White Jr., who exited less than three minutes in because of back tightness and didn’t return. The Cougars eventually pulled away without him.
MEMPHIS 70, SMU 63
FORT WORTH, Texas — Lester Quinones hit a long contested 3-pointer to put Memphis ahead and the Tigers held on to beat SMU 70-63 in an American Athletic Conference tournament semifinal game on Saturday.
The shot by Quinones with 4:37 left made it 60-57 and was only the third lead change in the game matching teams still trying to ensure making the NCAA Tournament. But it broke the last of six ties over a seven-minute span.
Landers Nolley II and Alex Lomax had 12 points each to lead Memphis (21-9), which won its sixth game in a row and 11th of 12 in a stretch where the only loss was to the Mustangs. Quinones had 10 points and eight rebounds, while DeAndre Williams had seven points and 10 rebounds.
AMERICAN EAST
VERMONT 82, UMBC 43
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Ryan Davis scored 20 points, Ben Shungu added 19 and Vermont completed a dominant America East season with its fourth conference tournament title in six years via an 82-43 win over UMBC on Saturday.
Davis, back-to-back American East player of the year, was 9-of-13 shooting and Shungu was 9 of 17 with the top-seeded Catamounts at 59%. Finn Sullivan, a University of San Diego transfer, added three 3-pointers and 14 points for the Catamounts (28-5), who crushed their tournament competition, winning by 29, 32 and 39 points.
MAAC
ST. PETER’S 60, MONMOUTH 54
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Doug Edert scored 20 points off the bench, including a key 3-pointer in the final minute, and Saint Peter’s defeated Monmouth 60-54 on Saturday to win the MAAC Championship and an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
The Peacocks (19-11) extended their winning streak to seven games and will play in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011.
MEAC
NORFOLK STATE 72, COPPIN STATE 57
NORFOLK, Va. — Conference player of the year Joe Bryant Jr. scored 23 points and top-seeded Norfolk State used a closing flourish to finish off Coppin State 72-57 on Saturday to win the Mid-East Athletic Conference tournament championship and a berth in the NCAA Tournament.
The conference champions went 12-2 to claim the top tournament seed, and have won at least a share of the regular season title in three of the last four seasons. Coppin State entered the tournament as the No. 7 seed and upset No. 2 seed Howard in its first game then advanced to the title game by knocking off third-seeded North Carolina Central.
MOUNTAIN WEST
BOISE STATE 53, SAN DIEGO STATE 52
LAS VEGAS — Tyson Degenhart scored 13 points to help Boise State defeat San Diego State 53-52 on Saturday to win the Mountain West Tournament and earn the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
The Aztecs had the ball with 28 seconds left, but Matt Bradley and Trey Pulliam both missed shots as time wound down.
Abu Kigab added 11 points and Emmanuel Akot added 10 for the Broncos (27-7), who became just the fifth team in Mountain West history to win an outright regular-season conference championship and the league’s postseason tournament. Boise State entered the tourney coming off their first outright regular-season conference title in more than three decades.
SWAC
TEXAS SOUTHERN 87, ALCORN STATE 62
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — John Walker III scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half and Texas Southern pulled away for an 87-62 victory over Alcorn State on Saturday in the championship game of the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament, earning the Tigers an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.
PJ Henry had 11 of his 15 points in the first half to guide the second-seeded Tigers (18-12) to a 42-38 lead at intermission. Texas Southern shot 57% (16 of 28) in the first half and sank 3 of 6 from 3-point range. The top-seeded Braves (17-16) stayed in the game by making 14 of 18 free throws.
BIG SKY
MONTANA STATE 87, NORTHERN COLORADO 66
BOISE, Idaho — Xavier Bishop scored 19 points to help Montana State advance to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 26 years as the Bobcats routed Northern Colorado 87-66 in the Big Sky Conference tournament championship game on Saturday night.
Top-seeded Montana State (27-7) collected its third Big Sky Conference tournament championship and advanced to its fourth NCAA Tournament (1951, 1986, 1996).
MAC
AKRON 75, KENT STATE 55
CLEVELAND — Enrique Freeman scored 23 points and Akron’s defense shut down Mid-American Conference player of the year Sincere Carry while defeating rival Kent State 75-55 on Saturday night in the MAC championship to earn its first NCAA bid since 2013.
The fourth-seeded Zips (24-9), who upset top-seeded Toledo in the semifinals, also ended Kent State’s 14-game winning streak on a day that began with four Golden Flashes players being disciplined for a profane video.
Freeman added eight rebounds and was named the tournament’s MVP. Xavier Castaneda and Ali Ali scored 15 points apiece for Akron, which has never won an NCAA Tournament game in four previous visits.
SOUTHLAND
TEXAS A&M-CC 73, SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA 65
KATY, Texas — Terrion Murdix and Jalen Jackson each had 13 points and five assists, and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 15 years with a 73-65 victory over Southeastern Louisiana in the Southland Conference tournament championship on Saturday night.
San Antonio native and first-year coach Steve Lutz, who spent the previous four seasons as an assistant at Purdue, gets the fourth-seeded Islanders (23-11) to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2007.
