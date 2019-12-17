LUBBOCK, Texas -- Terrence Shannon scored 18 points and No. 24 Texas Tech (7-3) rallied in the second half for a 71-65 victory over Southern Miss (3-9) on Monday night after re-entering the poll coming off the school's first-ever win over a top-ranked team.
Texas Tech, which lost to Virginia in overtime in the national championship game last season, had dropped from 12th all the way out of the Top 25 with two straight losses, then lost again at DePaul.
The Red Raiders returned to the poll following a two-week absence with a 70-57 victory over then-No. 1 Louisville at Madison Square Garden in New York last Tuesday.
Marshall 89, Morehead State 62
MOREHEAD -- Darius George had 16 points to lead five Marshall players in double figures as the Thundering Herd romped (4-6) past Morehead State, beating the Eagles at home for the first time since Nov. 29, 2006.
Djimon Henson tied a career high with 23 points for the Eagles (5-6).
